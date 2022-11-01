Read full article on original website
Reception for New Ucross Addition Held Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov 2, the Ucross Art Gallery at 30 Big Red Lane, Clearmont, hosted a small invite-only reception preview of the opening of “Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40″ in the newly renovated Big Red Barn Art Gallery. Around 35 people attended the reception. There will a public reception on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.
First Lunch at the School in Clearmont a Success
On Wednesday, November 2, 15 Clearmont Community members joined the Arvada-Clearmont students for lunch. The comments were very positive. Joanie Kiser and her husband, John, attended the lunch with their young grandson, ‘Trip’, from New York. Kiser felt it was a good thing for the community. Cody Ramsay,...
After Dark lecture will explore life of Edward Gillette
The next History After Dark lecture, presented by the Museum at the Bighorns, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The museum’s collections manager, Jessica Salzman, will present “Edward Gillette: A New Englander Comes West.” Learn about how Edward Gillette left his mark on Sheridan’s history and how the city of Gillette got its name.
SPD discuss safe Halloween night and weekend
Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley thanked the community and gave credit to the bar establishments in Sheridan for a great Halloween weekend. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Koltiska informed listeners Halloween night proved to be good for the kids and the patrol officers on duty.
Time Slots Available for Chamber’s Legislative Forum
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum on Tuesday, November 29 beginning at 7 am in Council Chambers of Sheridan City Hall. The Legislative Forum held every year prior to the Legislative Session in Cheyenne, provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming State Legislature.
Winners at the November 1st Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night
Winners at Tuesday night, Nov. 1, Sheridan 2022 Start-Up Challenge were Gannet Health, HorseWell, and OCR Fly Reels. Louisa Crosby of Gannett Health was one of the winners. Currently, Crosby has a mobile, advocacy-focused direct primary care medical practice but plans to open her practice in Sheridan in the next few months.
City of Buffalo Extends Green Waste Collection
Larry Joubert, sitting in for Buffalo City Works Director Les Hook, reported to the city council that the city will extend the collection of green waste through the end of November because there are still a lot of leaves being collected by city residents. The collection bins are located at...
City Council to Consider Resolutions on EMS MOU and Attainable Housing Council
The Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night will be considering a resolution that will cover emergency medical service agreements and a memorandum of understanding between all of the parties involved. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. The City Council will consider a resolution to establish...
Lecture at Sheridan College to Focus on Climate Change and Forest Resilience
Climate change and forest resilience will be the focus of a lecture at Sheridan College Wednesday, November 9 at 7 pm in the Mars Ag Center, room 201. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Research Scientist Jed Meunier will give a lecture titled “Fire, Climate Change and Forest Resilience in Sub-boreal Forests.” The lecture is part of Sheridan College’s 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series. The event is free and open to the public. The talk will highlight new research that illuminates the fire ecology in northern sub-boreal forests and make general comparisons to the mountainous west, boreal and other forests regarding global climate regulation.
Commission OK’s Contract for Pedestrian Signal Project
An agreement between Sheridan County and Modern Electric Company to install a county-supplied pedestrian activated rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk system at Wyoming Highway 335 and Valley Road in Sheridan County has been approved and accepted by the county commission. The project was discussed by County Engineer Ken Muller at...
Wyoming High School Football Matchups And History – Semifinals 2022
The Sheridan Broncs host Cheyenne Central on Friday, November 4th at 6pm. Big Horn hosts Lyman on Friday, November 4th at 12 Noon. Buffalo visits Cody on Friday, November 4th at 5pm. Here are the matchups and history for all semi-final matchups. Information Courtesy: wyoming-football.com. Cheyenne Central at Sheridan –...
Sheridan Man Sentenced for Meth Distribution
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 38-year-old Matthew Bohannon who was arrested last summer and charged with distributing methamphetamine. In July of 2021, special agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received information that Bohannon was distributing methamphetamine in the Sheridan area. Between August 4, 2021, and August 23, 2021, Bohannon was involved in the sale of methamphetamine to a confidential informant during controlled purchases five different times and was arrested for the crimes in August of 2021.
Man Charged With Escape From Official Detention Sentenced in District Court
A 38-year-old man who attempted to escape detention after being sentenced in Sheridan County Circuit Court in March was sentenced Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 28, Michael Tabor was sentenced in Sheridan County Circuit Court to 45 days in...
