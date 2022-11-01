Climate change and forest resilience will be the focus of a lecture at Sheridan College Wednesday, November 9 at 7 pm in the Mars Ag Center, room 201. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Research Scientist Jed Meunier will give a lecture titled “Fire, Climate Change and Forest Resilience in Sub-boreal Forests.” The lecture is part of Sheridan College’s 2022 Museum of Discovery Science Lecture series. The event is free and open to the public. The talk will highlight new research that illuminates the fire ecology in northern sub-boreal forests and make general comparisons to the mountainous west, boreal and other forests regarding global climate regulation.

