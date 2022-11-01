ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US sanctions two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking. The US Treasury Department levied financial sanctions against Joseph Lambert, "the sitting President of the Haitian Senate (who) has held political positions in Haiti for 20 years" and Youri Latortue, "a former Haitian Senator and a longtime politician."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden was 'expressing solidarity' when he said 'we're going to free Iran,' White House says

President Joe Biden was "expressing solidarity" with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that "we're going to free Iran," a White House spokesman clarified on Friday. The comment sparked an indignant response from the government in Tehran and went beyond the president's previous statements, which had...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges

Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally

David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US Embassy officials visit detained basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia

Officials from the US Embassy in Moscow met with detained American Brittney Griner on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "We are told she's doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024

As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The...
GEORGIA STATE

