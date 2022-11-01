Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US sanctions two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians accused of involvement in drug trafficking. The US Treasury Department levied financial sanctions against Joseph Lambert, "the sitting President of the Haitian Senate (who) has held political positions in Haiti for 20 years" and Youri Latortue, "a former Haitian Senator and a longtime politician."
Judge in Russia-occupied Ukraine in ‘serious’ condition after assassination attempt
A judge in a Ukrainian town controlled by Moscow is in a “serious” condition after surviving an assassination attempt, a separatist leader in Donetsk said. Alexander Nikulin was on a judicial panel that in June sentenced to death two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and a Moroccan, Brahim Saadoune, who were fighting on the Ukrainian side.
Biden was 'expressing solidarity' when he said 'we're going to free Iran,' White House says
President Joe Biden was "expressing solidarity" with protesters when he said at a campaign event late Thursday that "we're going to free Iran," a White House spokesman clarified on Friday. The comment sparked an indignant response from the government in Tehran and went beyond the president's previous statements, which had...
Justice Department rests in its historic seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers
Federal prosecutors rested their case on Thursday against five alleged leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, ending the initial phase of the first seditious conspiracy trial in over a decade. Over four weeks, government witnesses -- including several FBI agents, US Capitol Police officers, current and former members...
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in US illegally
David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail,...
US Embassy officials visit detained basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia
Officials from the US Embassy in Moscow met with detained American Brittney Griner on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "We are told she's doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in...
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
As Donald Trump inches closer to launching another presidential run after the midterm election, Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. The...
