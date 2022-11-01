Read full article on original website
3 more ideas for stopping trucks from hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge (Your Letters)
Digital ‘toll booth’ would stop over-height trucks. Just wanted to share a comment about the recurring problem of trucks crashing into the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway (”Truck driver who crashed into Parkway bridge was following GPS directions, deputies say,” Nov. 1, 2022). I have...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Airport easing frustrations ahead of winter travel season with additional parking
SYRACUSE N.Y. — As families plan their holiday trips, the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is on its way toward adding new parking spots to make sure no one gets stuck without a place to keep their car. Traveling often comes with stress and anxiety from catching a flight to...
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
Nineteen Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses
"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
localsyr.com
Neighbors using alternatives to heat their home to save money
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.
Window manufacturer sentenced for selling inferior windows to local school districts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General's office announced this week that a window manufacturer was sentenced to repay several schools across the state for selling them inferior windows. Thomas Parsons and his company Litex will have to repay $3 million to the schools and are banned...
Real ID deadline coming in 6 months
New Yorkers have six months to upgrade their driver's licenses and IDs for them to be accepted for air travel.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga Sheriff's office seizes 168 pounds of marijuana, two men facing multiple charges
Onondaga County, NY — Two men are facing drug charges following a lengthy investigation into a large-scale illegal marijuana trafficking operation that took park in the Central New York area, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. The detectives who were assigned to the Sherriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
cnycentral.com
Micron spurs high interest in Clay land
CLAY, N.Y. — It has been less than a week since President Biden came to town to celebrate the news that Micron is coming to Central New York. The company is promising to transform the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay into its mega semiconductor plant. The news is already creating a hot real estate market, not yet for homes but for land and much of it is vacant.
Applications open for ‘NY food for NY families’ program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for the New York Food for New York Families program.
Shady Window Dealer Sells to Upstate NY Schools and Dorms
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says she’s shut down a scam by a shady window manufacturer. According to the A.G.’s office, Litex Incorporated and its owner Thomas Parsons, altered and falsified laboratory performance test reports for windows that were sold and installed at public school buildings and college dormitories throughout “upstate” New York. Parsons and Litex pled guilty to Felony Scheme to Defraud in July and Parsons was sentenced this week to five-years on probation.
cnycentral.com
Lyft offering New Yorkers 50% discount on rides to the polls on Election Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Lyft is doing its part to get New Yorkers to the polls on Election Day by providing access to discounted rideshare rides. Riders can use the code VOTE22 for a 50% discount (up to $10) that will be applied to their ride to the polls on Tuesday, November 8.
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
