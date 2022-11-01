Mosby calls evidence leak in Adnan Syed case 'unfortunate'

New evidence has now come to light in the Adnan Syed case. Kevin Urick, the trial prosecutor on the case, re-created an alleged transcript of an exculpatory call, attributing the threats to Syed.

In a statement from the State's Attorney's Office, Urick is called out for withholding evidence and engaging in questionable behavior throughout the case.

Here's the full statement:

"It is rather unfortunate that prior prosecutors who have severely mishandled this case continue to try to save face, further traumatizing the victim’s family and Mr. Syed due to their misdeeds. Once again, our office stands by our year-long investigation and our ultimate finding that there is no credible evidence that Mr. Syed was involved in the death of Ms. Lee.



It makes absolutely no sense to believe that Kevin Urick, who has now re-created an alleged transcript of an exculpatory call, is now attributing the threats to Adnan Syed. Urick is the same prosecutor that engaged in prior Brady violations and questionable behavior in this case, which included withholding exculpatory hair evidence; attempting to prevent inconsistent statements of a witness from being disclosed to the defense; and attempting to hide from defense a very favorable plea deal given to the primary witness. Clearly, Urick has serious credibility issues.



We are well aware of the person and the circumstances surrounding the call that was made identifying an alternative suspect in this case, in which additional documentation about the suspect was also provided. Urick’s revisionist history is not only convenient but self-serving, which is why this alleged statement, which should have also been turned over to defense as a ‘statement of the defendant,’ was never used at any of Mr. Syed’s previous trials



To be clear, while we do not believe Urick’s recent self-serving attribution to Mr. Syed, this ‘leaked’ document has only been in the possession of the SAO and the Attorney General’s Office and is not the only document relied upon by the court to find a Brady violation – identifying the same suspect – none of which was disclosed to defense throughout the past 23 years." - Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.





Syed gained his freedom after a judge overturned his life-time sentence, ordering him to be released from prison.

He was charged for the death of his ex-girlfriend and Woodlawn High School classmate, Hae Min Lee.

According to State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, during the trial, prosecutors discovered evidence that might suggest two other suspects may have been responsible for the murder. Investigators were aware of this information, but they failed to disclose it, and this is known as a Brady violation.

The statement from Mosby's office goes on to suggest that this 'leaked' piece of evidence is not the only document the court found to be in a Brady violation.