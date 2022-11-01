Read full article on original website
Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
CNY's early bird voters share importance of having their voices heard at the polls
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Election Day, Tuesday as thousands of Central New Yorkers are expected to cast their ballots for the midterm election. CNY Central spoke to voters who shared the importance of having their voices heard at the polls. Some of the biggest...
Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours
Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
What kind of political advertising is driving Central New York voters to the polls?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Central New York is in the final hours of Election Day and thousands of people are still heading to the polls but was it in-person campaign stops that made people want to turn out to the polls? Or was it an advertisement they might have seen on TV or a text message from a specific campaign?
NY Governor's Race: Hochul vs. Zeldin
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a challenge from Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in what's turning out to be a battleground race, that could have nationwide implications. Hochul had held a sizeable lead over Zeldin until the final weeks leading up to...
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
Abortion rights are a hot topic as New Yorkers head into the voting booth
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Abortion remains a hot-button political topic – with many of New York’s Democratic candidates using it to rally their supporters, in spite of the fact that access is protected here in New York. Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Gubernatorial candidate...
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
Candidates for New York Governor make final push to voters ahead of election day
Syracuse, N.Y. — In New York state's very close race for governor, Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are making their final pitches for votes. Gov. Kathy Hochul is hoping her narrow lead over Lee Zeldin holds. On the other hand, Zeldin is confident he can turn New York red for the first time since 2006.
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
Republicans gather in CNY ahead of Election Day as early voting comes to a close
Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is approaching as Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are continuing their campaign efforts across the state to try to gain more voters to become New York Governor. "We are just 48 hours away from doing out part and electing a new governor here in...
Bail Reform in NY: what the data does and doesn't say ahead of election day
Republicans like Lee Zeldin in races across New York State have positioned themselves as the solution to a crime wave they say democratic policies are exclusively responsible for; the data isn't that simple. The term "bail reform" has become a catchall lightning rod for the state GOP. The laws they're...
Election Protection Hotline ready to troubleshoot any voting issues New Yorkers may have
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)'s Election Protection Hotline is available for the November 8, 2022 election. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters,...
Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
Early voting ends in New York, see how many cast their ballot early
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Early voting has come to a close in New York state, as nearly 32,000 thousand voters casted their ballots early in Onondaga County so far. The total number of votes cast after the polls closed at 5 P.M. Sunday evening was 31,961, with the Onondaga County Board of Elections reporting nearly 4,000 of those votes on the final day of early voting.
On the ballot: The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — If you've cast your vote for the general election, you probably knew what candidates were on the ballot, but you might not have known much about the only statewide proposal on the ballot; the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, or Proposition One.
Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
AAA: Tight supply continues to push gas prices up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse on Monday morning is $3.78. That's up 5 cents from last week. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday.
Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
Subtropical storm Nicole to strengthen before Florida landfall
Nicole is currently classified as a subtropical storm but is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later this afternoon. This will happen as thunderstorms and strong winds become more concentrated around the low-pressure center. A gradual west or northwest track will lead Nicole directly into the Bahamas and the...
