New York State

cnycentral.com

Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours

Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

NY Governor's Race: Hochul vs. Zeldin

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing a challenge from Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in what's turning out to be a battleground race, that could have nationwide implications. Hochul had held a sizeable lead over Zeldin until the final weeks leading up to...
cnycentral.com

Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Abortion rights are a hot topic as New Yorkers head into the voting booth

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Abortion remains a hot-button political topic – with many of New York’s Democratic candidates using it to rally their supporters, in spite of the fact that access is protected here in New York. Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Gubernatorial candidate...
ALABAMA STATE
cnycentral.com

New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election

As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
cnycentral.com

How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House

TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cnycentral.com

Bail Reform in NY: what the data does and doesn't say ahead of election day

Republicans like Lee Zeldin in races across New York State have positioned themselves as the solution to a crime wave they say democratic policies are exclusively responsible for; the data isn't that simple. The term "bail reform" has become a catchall lightning rod for the state GOP. The laws they're...
cnycentral.com

Election Protection Hotline ready to troubleshoot any voting issues New Yorkers may have

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)'s Election Protection Hotline is available for the November 8, 2022 election. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters,...
cnycentral.com

Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
cnycentral.com

Early voting ends in New York, see how many cast their ballot early

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Early voting has come to a close in New York state, as nearly 32,000 thousand voters casted their ballots early in Onondaga County so far. The total number of votes cast after the polls closed at 5 P.M. Sunday evening was 31,961, with the Onondaga County Board of Elections reporting nearly 4,000 of those votes on the final day of early voting.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
cnycentral.com

AAA: Tight supply continues to push gas prices up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse on Monday morning is $3.78. That's up 5 cents from last week. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

Subtropical storm Nicole to strengthen before Florida landfall

Nicole is currently classified as a subtropical storm but is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later this afternoon. This will happen as thunderstorms and strong winds become more concentrated around the low-pressure center. A gradual west or northwest track will lead Nicole directly into the Bahamas and the...
FLORIDA STATE

