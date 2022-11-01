ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Already With 90% Of The Wyoming Legislature, Republican Party Could Get More

The Wyoming Legislature's ratio of 90% Republicans to 10% Democrats represents the widest gap in the nation, and Tuesday's General Election could see the GOP further solidify its super-majority. But that doesn't mean Cowboy State Democrats have no chance...
WYOMING STATE
State-Level Candidates Break Wyoming Records For Raising, Spending Money

Campaign finance reports for the 2022 general election filed Tuesday show candidates for the Wyoming Legislature set numerous records for raising and spending money. Republican Paul Vogelheim of Jackson, running for House District 23, led the state in money raised. Including...
WYOMING STATE
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike

Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America's railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. "We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," Travis Deti, executive director for...
WYOMING STATE
Letter To The Editor: Vote Yes On Amendment A

On this year's general election ballot, you will see an opportunity to vote FOR Amendment A. This initiative would provide an option for counties to expand their investment of general funds into equities. Amendment A isn't a new concept; it...
WYOMING STATE
Where’s The Promised Support For Wyoming’s Coal Workers?

Wyoming leaders for years have been asking what will happen to the state's workforce as the Unites States transitions away from coal, which once accounted for 50% of the nation's electricity generation. The effort to help displaced coal workers...
WYOMING STATE
First veteran-focused skilled nursing facility opens in Wyoming

The Wyoming Veterans Commission (WVC), in partnership with the State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Health, officially opened Wyoming’s first Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The Veterans’ Skilled Nursing Facility consists of 3 cottages, each with 12 bedrooms and communal living spaces, specifically designed...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming GOP Loses Registered Voters In Lead Up To General Election

Although Wyoming has shown to be one of the most conservative states in the country, the Republican Party has lost registered voters in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 general election. There were 1,335 fewer registered Republicans on Nov....
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Military Department forming an Integrated Primary Prevention team

The Wyoming Military Department has announced the creation of the Integrated Primary Prevention team to prevent harmful behaviors and build cohesive teams within the WYMD. Headed by Michelle Mulberry, a registered nurse for 23 years, this team is part of a national strategy by the National Guard Bureau to care for the most important asset in the Wyoming National Guard, its people.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming National Guard

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming's adjutant general, told the Wyoming Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning he is concerned with the number of sexual assault incidents being reported in the Wyoming National Guard. In...
WYOMING STATE
Sergio Maldonado: The Equality State and the Moral Imperative

Sergio Maldonado is running for Superintendent of Public Instruction. He won the Democratic primary in August, 2022. Wyoming citizens are at the proverbial threshold, from electing the most qualified candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Statehood, established in 1890, with a...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement on Marton Ranch Acquisition

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state's appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM's purchase of more than...
WYOMING STATE
WYOMING STATE

