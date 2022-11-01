ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Inflation ‘top of mind’ for Florida voters ahead of midterm election, poll shows

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qcek_0iutoxlX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the November 2022 midterm election a week away, a new poll from the University of South Florida showed the economy is a big issue for voters, particularly the ongoing inflation impacting the U.S., and more acutely, Florida .

According to the poll results, inflation and the economy were the main issues for voters, higher than anything else, with inflation top of mind. Immigration, abortion, and gun violence or crime were the other issues Florida voters say will impact their votes.

Tampa’s inflation rate hit 10.5%, higher than the national inflation level

The poll broke down the issues while studying how inflation and government response to rising costs is affecting voters before the midterms.

When asked to identify the issues that will impact their votes this fall, inflation ranked at the top, according to USF.

  • Inflation: 52%
  • Economy/Jobs: 48%
  • Immigration: 32%
  • Abortion: 28%
  • Gun Violence/Crime: 27%

In addition to concerns over rising prices, 80% of the survey respondents said their wages have not kept up with inflation over the past year. Only 7% of those who responded to the USF survey said they had been able to save more money than before if there was an emergency, compared to the year before.

Instead, 67% said they had less money to spend if an emergency sprang up.

Going question by question, most of those responding said inflation has changed how they buy groceries, that it’s had an effect on discretionary spending, how they handle paying their bills, and their ability to travel.

Lucky numbers? These are the most drawn numbers in Powerball

The survey found most of the respondents were not pleased with the federal response to inflation.

“More than a third of Floridians say that the Biden Administration’s policies are primarily responsible for the rising costs of goods and services,” the survey reported. “19% attribute inflation primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 11% attribute it primarily to the War in Ukraine.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

Crisis Sandra
3d ago

binden is not responsible i know you'll don't like him but you'll better thank about your freedom democracy.and.youll.rights.and.freespeecbecause.the.republician.are.trying.to.take.that.a.way.iys.not.just.goingi.to.hurt.some.peoples.but.every.body.

Reply(1)
3
WFLA

WFLA

