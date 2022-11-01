Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
WDSU
Locally heavy rain Saturday
A cold front moves our way Saturday morning. Warm moist air is moving into our area ahead of the cold front. The cold front will stall, and set up a boundary that will cause rain to continue through the morning. Locally heavy rain is possible. The Weather Prediction Center has us at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Here is a look at forecast rainfall from one of our forecast models.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' new garbage haulers shrug off complications, say they'll start Monday as planned
New Orleans’ newly minted garbage contractors say it’s full steam ahead to start picking up trash on Monday, their scheduled start date to begin collections in a huge swath of the city stretching from Lakeview to New Orleans East. IV Waste and Waste Pro executives said Friday they...
WDSU
New Orleans East business owners still dealing with sinkhole 10 years later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents who navigate their neighborhoods often run into problems. Residents complain of prolonged construction, abandoned projects, and bumps at nearly every turn. WDSU Traffic Reporter Deja Brown is now looking into these complaints to help get you answers. WDSU Road Patrol aims to find...
WDSU
Uptown residents demand answers after unfinished projects cause safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — Uptown New Orleans residents are pushing for a concrete timeline and transparency from the city over delayed roadwork. They say they want answers from the city after injuries and property damage have been reported from the incomplete work. Neighbors say the city is playing "the blame...
2 new trash haulers set to take over in New Orleans next week
NEW ORLEANS — Monday, two new trash haulers are set to take over municipal garbage collections over a wide swath of New Orleans. Both companies are preparing to hit the streets, despite a swarm of controversy surrounding the city’s new sanitation contracts. Waste Pro has been doing practice...
WDSU
All clear given for most evacuees after St. James acid spill
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A train derailment involving a chemical leak has moved into the next phase of cleanup. Hydrochloric acid spilled from a train car Wednesday afternoon. Crews worked through the night to clean up the scene. Emergency officials have been working all night to contain the...
brproud.com
Here’s where La. families can go to make a game plan when severe weather is approaching
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Severe weather is moving into the area Friday evening and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to stay weather aware. The National Weather Service New Orleans says two to four inches of rain per hour will...
fox8live.com
Louis Armstrong Airport launches new parking amenities to assist travelers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) announced new amenities to help travelers get to their flights as easily as possible ahead of a busy holiday season. These recourses include online parking reservations, valet parking and a 15-minute shuttle guarantee. Tiffany Murphy is a traveler and said...
JP Sheriff’s office wants to question group of individuals in video of River Ridge explosion
On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded-- sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
18-Year-Old M’kya Arnold Killed In A Fatal Crash In Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Behrman Highway in Terrytown around 7 p.m. The victim was identified as 18-year-old M’kya Arnold. State police reported Candace Davey, 71, of New Orleans, was driving north in the left lane of the highway when Arnold was waiting in the center turning lane waiting to turn onto Nova Street.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6
Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Health System building $75M surgery center as north shore medical boom continues
St. Tammany Health System has broken ground on a $75 million outpatient surgery center that will open in the summer of 2024, the latest expansion for the public, not-for-profit hospital. The 126,000-square-foot center south of Covington will have 12 surgical suites as well as support services that include pre- and...
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
WDSU
New Orleans Civil Service Commission approves NOPD retention, recruitment plan
The city is now able to move forward with its bold plan to try and get more officers to join and stay with the New Orleans Police Department. The Civil Service Commission has approved Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration's plan to give nearly $30 million towards recruitment and retention for the NOPD.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish searching for kids accused of detonating device in mailbox
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Deputies are searching for a group of kids in Jefferson Parish accused of detonating a device inside a mailbox on Halloween night. The sheriff's office released a video of an explosive that went off along Ormond Place in River Ridge. Shrapnel was found more than 60 feet away.
All clear given in Kenner Discovery bomb threat after campus evacuated Thursday afternoon
Students and staff at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy were evacuated on Thursday (Nov. 3) after school officials say they received a threat of a bomb on campus.
