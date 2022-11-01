ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WWL-TV

Causeway northbound to be temporarily closed Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Bridge northbound side heading towards Mandeville will be closed on Sunday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.. Louisiana DOTD officials say the closure is happening so the investigation of accident can be completed. The DOTD is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes during...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Locally heavy rain Saturday

A cold front moves our way Saturday morning. Warm moist air is moving into our area ahead of the cold front. The cold front will stall, and set up a boundary that will cause rain to continue through the morning. Locally heavy rain is possible. The Weather Prediction Center has us at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Here is a look at forecast rainfall from one of our forecast models.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

2 new trash haulers set to take over in New Orleans next week

NEW ORLEANS — Monday, two new trash haulers are set to take over municipal garbage collections over a wide swath of New Orleans. Both companies are preparing to hit the streets, despite a swarm of controversy surrounding the city’s new sanitation contracts. Waste Pro has been doing practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

All clear given for most evacuees after St. James acid spill

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A train derailment involving a chemical leak has moved into the next phase of cleanup. Hydrochloric acid spilled from a train car Wednesday afternoon. Crews worked through the night to clean up the scene. Emergency officials have been working all night to contain the...
LUTCHER, LA
fox8live.com

Louis Armstrong Airport launches new parking amenities to assist travelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) announced new amenities to help travelers get to their flights as easily as possible ahead of a busy holiday season. These recourses include online parking reservations, valet parking and a 15-minute shuttle guarantee. Tiffany Murphy is a traveler and said...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6

Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

