D-Patrick donates $1,500 to center recovering from fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Honda presented a check for $1,500 to the Foundry Center for the Arts on Tuesday.

The Newburgh based group dealt with a fire that damaged its office on Old Indiana 261 in September. Despite the fire, Foundry officials say they continue to grow.

The Foundry Center for the Arts supports activities for children in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).