D-Patrick donates $1,500 to center recovering from fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – D-Patrick Honda presented a check for $1,500 to the Foundry Center for the Arts on Tuesday.
The Newburgh based group dealt with a fire that damaged its office on Old Indiana 261 in September. Despite the fire, Foundry officials say they continue to grow.D-Patrick Boonville Ford presents $1,000 check to SIRS
The Foundry Center for the Arts supports activities for children in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.
