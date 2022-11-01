Read full article on original website
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't watched the first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. Nancy Rodriguez is the leading lady of her own story on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The 32-year-old real estate investor has proven she isn't afraid to go after what she wants or to speak her mind.
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Feared She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
Anisha Ramakrishna on Keeping Her Marriage Off 'Family Karma' and What It Means for Her Reality TV Future
Signing yourself up for a reality show means signing away your privacy, to an extent. Family Karma star Anisha Ramakrishna says, there are workarounds. It's something she learned firsthand while filming season 3 of the Bravo fan-favorite series, all while secretly falling in love. "I think it's very difficult to...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child
Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Says Monica Will Go Through 'Heavy Stuff' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Luke Grimes is teasing trouble ahead for his onscreen love. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 38-year-old Yellowstone actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he said that Kelsey Asbille's Monica will face the most drama this season. "It's tough. I think the show, the whole...
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me' in New Doc 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez found purpose in her heartbreak. In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, the 30-year-old opens up about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. While discussing her hit song, "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)
Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Mindy Kaling Recounts Scary Story of Man Breaking Into BJ Novak's Car When She Was 8 Months Pregnant
Mindy Kaling is known for her comedy work, but there was one incident that happened back in 2017 that didn't leave her laughing. She detailed the "genuinely scary situation" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing that she was over eight months pregnant with her daughter, Kat, at the time.
What's on the tube? Reruns and not much else
The other day, we began to watch one of the very few prime time network television shows we like and noticed something strange: We already saw it. We’re in the middle of the fall and the TV station was repeating the season premiere from three weeks ago. What in the world of Barney...
'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)
Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!
Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)
After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
New NBC comedy 'Lopez vs Lopez' cast real-life father and daughter
LOS ANGELES — For six seasons, "The George Lopez Show" showed the fictionalized life of comedian and actor George Lopez. Now he's returning to the small screen with a new NBC series called, "Lopez vs Lopez," a show based in both fiction, and reality. "The first show was very...
'NCIS: Hawaii': Noah Mills Teases Triple Crossover and the 'NCIS' Star He'd Like to Work With (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawaii star Noah Mills is just as excited as fans are for the upcoming triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA. Mills guest co-hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight from Sheraton Waikiki to close out Hawaii Week, alongside ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, where he dished on the epic event and revealed who from the NCIS universe he'd like to work with.
