Read full article on original website
Related
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
The Ringer
After a Wild Trade Deadline, a New Team Has Emerged As the Most “All In” for 2022
How aggressively is every NFL team trying to win this year’s Super Bowl? That was our guiding question when we unveiled The Ringer’s All In-dex back in August. Two months later, a record 10 deals were made on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline—not to mention earlier deals like the Christian McCaffrey trade—making this the perfect time to update our rankings and see which teams are all in and which are all out for the 2022 season.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure
The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation
Following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Raiders desperately need to get their season on track before playoff hopes are out of the question. However, sitting in last place of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, time may be running out. If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider floats new team for Tom Brady next season
It’s safe to say that, so far, Tom Brady’s 23rd NFL season has been an unmitigated disaster. So if he wanted to return next season to try and get a better ending, at least one NFL reporter thinks it could happen with a different team. After Brady retired...
Rams get compelling Cam Akers update following trade drama
In Week 9, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers could finally make his return to the backfield. Akers has been out of the Rams lineup since Week 6. During this time, he requested a trade and was on the search for a new home. But instead of moving on from their young running back, Sean McVay and the Rams chose to try and work it out.
Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take
In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’: Josh Allen’s take on Zach Wilson will have Jets fans staying patient
New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling lately and just had a brutal game against the New England Patriots last Sunday, getting picked off three times in the 22-17 loss. However, Josh Allen did the exact same thing in his rookie year versus the Patriots, yet he’s now one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
It is one of the oldest rivalries in sports as the Green Bay Packers face off with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Lions prediction and pick. The Packers have lost four in a row after losing 27-17 to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. It is the […] The post NFL Odds: Packers vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Carolina Panthers will look to overcome a heartbreaking loss as they will go to war with the Cincinnati Bengals in a vital Sunday showdown. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Panthers-Bengals prediction and pick will be made. A week ago, Carolina pulled off the unthinkable after completing a Hail Mary attempt from […] The post NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles
Heading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Brandin Cooks expected to be traded by the Houston Texans. Currently in the middle of his ninth professional season, Cooks is clearly not on the same timeline as this particular Texans squad, who are starting a 24-year-old second-year ex-third-round pick signal caller out of Stanford under center and […] The post Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chargers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below. Los Angeles has gone 4-3 in the early part of […] The post NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents the Cardinals must target after early MLB playoff exit
The St. Louis Cardinals dominated the second half of the season to run away with the National League Central crown. But once the playoffs rolled around, the Cardinals were quickly swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the best of three Wild Card series, sending them into the offseason much sooner than initially expected.
New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Colts
The New England Patriots look to improve to 5-4 on the season when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Here are four bold predictions for Sunday’s game. Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) Patriots’ RBs underperform It feels like it’s almost become the norm to expect a big game out […] The post New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the last unbeaten team this 2022 NFL season, but that might not be a good thing at all. As a Reddit user pointed out, in the past 16 years, the last undefeated team of the season has always failed to win the Super Bowl. Of course there is […] The post The undefeated curse Jalen Hurts, Eagles must break to win the Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0