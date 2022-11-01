ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Community panel at WSU will discuss proposed amendments

By Wil Day
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvAFR_0iutoJtp00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A nonpartisan community panel will be held at Wichita State University (WSU) Thursday evening to discuss proposed changes to the Kansas constitution that are on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The first amendment would give the Kansas Legislature the power to overturn any administrative agency decision with just a simple majority vote. The second amendment would require the election of every county sheriff and give the Kansas Attorney General the power to initiate the recall of any sheriff.

Kansas voters are invited to learn more about these amendments, what a “yes” vote and a “no” vote means on these amendments and the importance of voting.

Your Local Election HQ: Learn more about the upcoming election

This event will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the WSU Rhatigan Student Center, room 265. It will also be livestreamed, but you will need to register in advance .

Panelists include:

  • Prof. Shaunna Millar – LMSW, Clinical Professor and MSW Program Director in
    the School of Social Work at WSU
  • Dr. Neal Allen – WSU Associate Professor of Political Science and Department Chair
  • Dr. Alexandra Middlewood – WSU Assistant Professor of Political Science

The panel will be moderated by WSU students and Loud Light Fellows Ayrton Marroquin and Eli Flores.

Co-hosts include Shockers Vote!, League of Women Voters of Wichita-Metro, Loud Light, Kansas Interfaith Action, Mainstream Coalition, League of Women Voters of Johnson County, and League of Women Voters of Lawrence-Douglas County.

