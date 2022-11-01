Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
NFL.com Predicts Colts vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) travel to Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots (4-4). The game has AFC Playoff implications as both teams are just on the outside looking in, knowing a winning record may be all it takes to get in the dance at the end of the season.
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model
Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not losing.
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 10
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last weekend was an exciting one for college football and acted as a table-setter for this weekend. There weren’t many major upsets amongst the top teams as every top-10 team that played secured a win. That sets up some massive matchups with conference and playoff implications for the rest of the season. If you want to bet on some of these big matchups, all of the major sports betting apps have great promotions for new users looking to place their first college football bets.
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade
FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.
Broncos Waive RB Ozigbo Following Edmonds Acquisition
The Denver Broncos' addition of running back Chase Edmonds, acquired from Miami at the NFL trade deadline, meant a corresponding roster move needed to be made. Someone had to go — and RB Devine Ozigbo drew the short straw. The team announced Tuesday that Ozigbo was waived from the...
Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Looking For First Win Since Week 5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 3-5 and have lost five of their last six games. During their most recent string of losses, the Bucs should have at least come away with two wins, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, but they dropped both before giving up the lead last week against the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens.
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
Saints Injury Roundup: Jarvis Landry Practices Again, Chase Hansen Downgraded
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of their imporatnt Monday Night Football matchup at home against the Ravens. There's only one change from Thursday, as Chase Hansen was downgraded. DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) LIMITED: Jarvis Landry...
‘Crappy & Stupid’: Josh Allen’s Bills Handle Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football
The schedule-maker certainly had a different vision for Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills when this "Sunday Night Football'' clash in Week 8 was originally envisioned. And even though the Bills moved to 6-1 on the season after handling the Packers by a score of 27-17, Buffalo - which entered this game as a double-digit favorite - probably envisioned something other than this final score as well.
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Walker Describes Biggest Challenge of Taking Over as Defensive Communicator
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The challenge for Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker this week won’t be so much about speaking Joe Barry’s language. It will be about speaking an understandable language. With All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell out with a knee injury, Walker will be wearing the...
Which Current Patriots Player is Bill Belichick Already Pushing for Hall of Fame?
FOXBORO — Bill Belichick has a special place in his heart for special teams players and, more specifically, kickers. Can you blame him? He has coached two of the greatest kickers of all time in Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski. Belichick also speaks glowingly about Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker every time the teams play each other.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara Defends Michael Thomas After Injury Criticism
As the Saints prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football, New Orleans will be without a familiar face in wide receiver Michael Thomas. Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday that the three-time Pro Bowler would miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated second toe and will be placed on the injured reserve as he undergoes surgery.
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bears
The Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears next week at Soldier Field. If wideout Josh Reynolds misses action for an extended period of time, as he is now dealing with a back injury, Detroit's offense may have to face the Packers and Bears with wideouts who lack size and length.
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had a chance to with...
