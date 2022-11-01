We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last weekend was an exciting one for college football and acted as a table-setter for this weekend. There weren’t many major upsets amongst the top teams as every top-10 team that played secured a win. That sets up some massive matchups with conference and playoff implications for the rest of the season. If you want to bet on some of these big matchups, all of the major sports betting apps have great promotions for new users looking to place their first college football bets.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO