Canadian man suspected in false library bomb threat

A 42-year-old man from Ontario is now the suspect in Metro Nashville Police Department's investigation into a non-specific bomb threat made at the library in September.

On September 22, the Nashville Public Library closed out of an abundance of caution due to a "non-location-specific" bomb threat it received via email around 10:30 a.m. Even at the time, police said the threat was not credible and likely came from out of state.

Canadian authorities say Josh Kimble has a history of making similar threats and was arrested in Ontario on September 26 for 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Based on information from the FBI and Canadian authorities, this investigation into this incident has now ended.

