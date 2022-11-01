ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, DHS says

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was in the U.S. illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said, CNN reports. Driving the news: "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS said, per CNN.
Nancy Pelosi makes first public comments about husband's attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi commented publicly on-camera Friday for the first time since her husband, Paul, was attacked a week ago at their San Francisco home. Driving the news: "It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well," the speaker said in a video. "And, it’s just so tragic how it happened, but nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. "
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K

Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
Trump settles lawsuit with protesters over alleged assault by security guards

Former President Donald Trump and a group of protesters who filed a lawsuit alleging they were assaulted by his security guards in 2015 on Wednesday reached a settlement, according to a joint statement shared with Axios. Driving the news: "The parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and...
Supreme Court rejects second request to block Biden's student loan plan

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday turned down a second request to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program, per the Hill. Driving the news: Barrett did not refer the case to the full court and instead issued a one-line order rejecting the emergency application from the Pacific Legal Foundation.
Judge approves New York AG's bid for monitor to oversee Trump Org

A judge on Thursday sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in her bid for an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's preparation of financial statements amid pending review of a civil lawsuit. Driving the news: "This court will appoint an independent monitor, to be paid by defendants,...
Scoop: House GOP to release 1,000-page road map for Biden FBI probe

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee will release a 1,000-page document on Friday detailing allegations of politicization of the FBI and Justice Department under the Biden administration, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The report, obtained exclusively by Axios, will serve as the basis for one of House Republicans' top...
