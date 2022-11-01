There was a time where Chantelle Cameron was concerned over how long it would take to fight for undisputed championship status. Not only has that day arrived, but it came with the pleasant surprise of facing a more established opponent than was originally the plan. The unbeaten Brit is set for her ten-round showdown with undisputed welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill, who moves back down in weight for their undisputed junior welterweight championship this Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

