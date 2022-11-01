Read full article on original website
Crawford: You Mad At Me For Taking Fight With Tough Opponent, For Bigger Purse, Guarantee?
Terence Crawford cannot understand why even those that strongly support Errol Spence Jr. won’t simply admit that he has made a smart move monetarily in the short term. Al Haymon hadn’t offered Crawford any guarantee for his high-stakes showdown with Spence. When BLK Prime approached Crawford with a reported eight-figure guarantee for what on paper appears to be an easier pay-per-view fight versus David Avanesyan, Crawford felt like he had little choice but to accept that offer and attempt to re-engage in negotiations for the Spence fight if both boxers win their upcoming bouts.
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Tim Tszyu: I Might Go After Jermall Charlo Later On, Jermell is The Sh!ttier Version!
Undefeated junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu is mulling the possibility of facing both Charlo brothers. Tszyu is on track to face Jermell Charlo, who is the reigning undisputed world champion at junior middleweight with the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO titles around his waist. Their mandatory fight is scheduled to...
Usyk Wants Fury Next: I Need The Fourth Belt, I Don't To Fight Anyone Else!
IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on securing a fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury before the month of March. Fury is slated to face Derek Chisora in a voluntary defense on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk saw action in August, when he...
Spence Lambastes De La Hoya For Siding with Crawford, Critiquing Haymon, PBC Fighters
Oscar De La Hoya has entered the crossfire of the latest Boxing Twitter Spat. The founder and head of Golden Boy Promotions recently sided with WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford after Crawford offered his thoughts on the failed negotiations between him and IBF, WBA, and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. for an undisputed fight that was supposed to take place in November.
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
Crawford: I Didn't Ask Arum For Transparency Because I Had Guarantee For Every Fight With Him
Terence Crawford responded to public criticism Tuesday night regarding his insistence on Al Haymon providing full transparency of financial details related to his paused pay-per-view showdown with Errol Spence Jr. Crawford specifically fired back at those who’ve wondered why he didn’t push promoter Bob Arum to open up his books...
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
Spence: Facts Is I'm Fighting Somebody Else; Crawford Is, Too, But A Tune-Up
Errol Spence listened to what Terence Crawford had to say when they were discussing a planned superfight. The unbeaten and unified WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight titlist listened again when Crawford went live on his Instagram channel to explain why he decided to go in a different direction. Now is the time he...
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him
Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol Doesn't Have Weaknesses, But I'm Going To Become Champion
Gilberto Ramirez will face the toughest test of his 13-year career when he takes on WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN. The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, is a former super middleweight champion who wants...
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Undercard Information
The undercard attractions have been announced for the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
Sebastian Fundora On Danny Garcia: "I'd Love To Get A Fight With Him"
After openly struggling with making the 147-pound weight limit, Danny Garcia sought greener pastures. Ultimately, the Philadelphia native would do just that, as he opted to move on from the welterweight division and embark on a new journey as a full-fledged junior middleweight. In his first fight at 154-pounds, Garcia...
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Dennis McCann Vows To Showcase His Power in Clash With Joe Ham
DENNIS MCCANN PROMISES his forthcoming opponent, Joe Ham, is going to 'feel the power' when they go into battle with the Commonwealth super bantamweight title at stake on November 26 at the 02 Arena, live on BT Sport. McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) is going for a hattrick of title belts...
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Ordered; Ten-Day Deadline To Reach Deal
A hard deadline is in place in the next step of Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially assigned a ten-day negotiation period for the vacant flyweight title fight between San Antonio’s Rodriguez (17-0, 11KOs) and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5KOs). The bout was previously approved and ordered by the WBO on October 27 during its annual convention held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with both parties now instructed to come to terms by November 14 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
Cameron: After I Beat McCaskill, We Can Meet Again At 147 So I Can Become Two-Division Undisputed
There was a time where Chantelle Cameron was concerned over how long it would take to fight for undisputed championship status. Not only has that day arrived, but it came with the pleasant surprise of facing a more established opponent than was originally the plan. The unbeaten Brit is set for her ten-round showdown with undisputed welterweight queen Jessica McCaskill, who moves back down in weight for their undisputed junior welterweight championship this Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Euro News: Kerman Lejarraga, Abass Baraou, Jack Culcay, Goran Gogic, More
IBF # 2 junior middleweight Jack Culcay (31-4) will take on Italian Damiano Falcinelli (15-1) in the headliner of AGON Sports show at the AGON Arena in Berlin on November 12. This is what is called a stay busy fight for Culcay. In the co-feature heavyweight Granit Shala (12-0) meets...
Ruben Torres vs. Eduardo Estela Set For November 26 in Carson
Thompson Boxing’s undefeated lightweight star, Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs), from South Central, Los Angeles, is back in action on November 26, when he steps in the ring with Eduardo Estela (13-1, 9 KOs), of Montevideo, Uruguay. The fight is presented by MarvNation and produced by Legendz Entertainment live on Pay-Per-View.
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Reach Terms For Vacant WBC Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid
The currently available WBC junior lightweight title won’t remain vacant for long. BoxingScene.com has learned that the teams representing Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster have reached a deal for their ordered vacant title fight, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. The two sides were given 30 days to negotiate terms for their matchup, managing to find common ground well before the November 8 deadline.
