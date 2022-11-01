ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

965thecave.com

Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Jackson gets another shot at Mason in district final

JACKSON -- A few weeks ago, Mason beat Jackson 35-6. The powers-that-be at the MHSAA drew up the Division 3 brackets to send the Bulldogs and Vikings on a collision course for a rematch in the district title game. That rematch will kick off Friday in Mason, following Mason’s win over Sturgis and Jackson’s over Western last week.
MASON, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 3, 2022

Northwest 3, Jackson 1: Northwest High School won 25-13, 25-10, 21-25, and 25-15 to advance to the district final at Battle Creek Lakeview on Saturday. Layne Sleight led the Mounties with 17 kills, Jillian Osterberg finished with 36 assists, and Ashley Weller recorded 13 digs. Kulayjah Weller finished with seven kills and Chloe Chaparro dished 27 assists for the Vikings. Jackson finishes the season with a 13-17-3 overall record.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Small-school heavyweights clash as Lumen Christi takes on Hudson

JACKSON -- With all the postseason success Lumen Christi and Hudson have had over the years, they have never faced off. Lumen Christi, long a staple of the Division 7 postseason, will host reigning Division 8 state champion Hudson on Friday in the district final, in the first season since Hudson’s move up to Division 7.
HUDSON, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
High School Football PRO

Portland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corunna High School football team will have a game with Portland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
PORTLAND, MI
jtv.tv

SAU Wagner Faith & Freedom Center Dedication 11-4-22 | Photo Gallery

Wagner Faith & Freedom Center Dedication at Spring Arbor University. 11-4-22. Hosted by Dr. Doug Wilcoxson, President, Spring Arbor University Foundation. Presenters: New Hope Church Pastor Rev. Mark Kring, Dr. Brent Ellis, President, Spring Arbor University, Dr. WIlliam Wagner, Distinguished Chair, Wagner Faith & Freedom Center, and Dedication Prayer by Keith & Lisa Granger. The Center is under construction and nearing completion. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
SPRING ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan

Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
PORTLAND, MI

