Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football scores for the district finals
JACKSON -- District champions were crowned on Friday in three games involving Jackson-area teams. Here is how the teams did.
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
MLive.com
Jackson gets another shot at Mason in district final
JACKSON -- A few weeks ago, Mason beat Jackson 35-6. The powers-that-be at the MHSAA drew up the Division 3 brackets to send the Bulldogs and Vikings on a collision course for a rematch in the district title game. That rematch will kick off Friday in Mason, following Mason’s win over Sturgis and Jackson’s over Western last week.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 3, 2022
Northwest 3, Jackson 1: Northwest High School won 25-13, 25-10, 21-25, and 25-15 to advance to the district final at Battle Creek Lakeview on Saturday. Layne Sleight led the Mounties with 17 kills, Jillian Osterberg finished with 36 assists, and Ashley Weller recorded 13 digs. Kulayjah Weller finished with seven kills and Chloe Chaparro dished 27 assists for the Vikings. Jackson finishes the season with a 13-17-3 overall record.
MLive.com
The Final Four: Jackson-area picks for the last four football teams left standing
JACKSON -- We are down to four teams left standing in high school football in the Jackson area. Two of those teams are playing each other, so that means three games on the schedule for Week 11. We have a pair of regular season rematches, as Manchester visits Napoleon and...
MLive.com
Small-school heavyweights clash as Lumen Christi takes on Hudson
JACKSON -- With all the postseason success Lumen Christi and Hudson have had over the years, they have never faced off. Lumen Christi, long a staple of the Division 7 postseason, will host reigning Division 8 state champion Hudson on Friday in the district final, in the first season since Hudson’s move up to Division 7.
jtv.tv
Napoleon vs Manchester District Final Football 11-4-22 | Photo Gallery
Football Manchester at Napoleon, MHSAA D-7 District Final, 11-4-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need headed out to district championship games
JACKSON -- Teams will take the field this evening trying to secure district championships. Four teams remain standing in the Jackson area, with two of them, Manchester and Napoleon, facing each other in a rematch of a Week 3 game Napoleon won 30-25.
Portland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corunna High School football team will have a game with Portland High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MLive.com
After leaving team, Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. to enter transfer portal
Michigan State wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. is looking for a new school. Lockett said via social media on Thursday night he will enter the transfer portal. That announcement came after he left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. In his social media post, Lockett...
jtv.tv
SAU Wagner Faith & Freedom Center Dedication 11-4-22 | Photo Gallery
Wagner Faith & Freedom Center Dedication at Spring Arbor University. 11-4-22. Hosted by Dr. Doug Wilcoxson, President, Spring Arbor University Foundation. Presenters: New Hope Church Pastor Rev. Mark Kring, Dr. Brent Ellis, President, Spring Arbor University, Dr. WIlliam Wagner, Distinguished Chair, Wagner Faith & Freedom Center, and Dedication Prayer by Keith & Lisa Granger. The Center is under construction and nearing completion. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
MLive.com
Manchester, Napoleon meet in rematch of five-point Pirates win in Week 3
NAPOLEON – Last time they met it was in a torrential downpour for most of the first half which led to an extended lightning delay just before halftime. On Friday, in what could be more favorable conditions, the Napoleon Pirates and Manchester Flying Dutchmen face off yet again.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
Comments / 0