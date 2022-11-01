Supreme Court receives second emergency filing to halt Biden's student debt forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
CNBC
Biden administration to provide over $13 billion in aid to help American families lower energy bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
Clarence Thomas Is 'Giving the Finger' to Supreme Court: Tribe
Justice Thomas has temporarily halted an order from a lower court that would require Senator Lindsey Graham to testify before a grand jury.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation
Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments...
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Hunter Biden Trying To Weasel Out On Child Support Payments For Secret Daughter In Wake Of Feds Closing In
Gutless Hunter Biden is crying poverty to try to weasel out of some of his support payments for the four-year-old love child he has never met. President Joe Biden's troubled son, 52, asked an Arkansas judge to do some fancy arithmetic now that he's had "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income," according to court papers. Hunter's attempt to skip out on payments comes ahead of federal agents allegedly closing in on his finances. Reports on Thursday indicated that the feds might have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes...
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
