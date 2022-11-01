Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?Nick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Eastern Texas is Under a Weather Watch Warning on FridayTom HandyTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Updates On Health Of Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram Ahead Of Pelicans-Lakers
Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to continue their winning ways as they play host to Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and the rest of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. View the original article to see embedded media. Both the Lakers and Pelicans...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Out, Gilgeous-Alexander In for Thunder-Clippers’ Tuesday Bout
OKC returns to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for a matchup against the championship hopeful Clippers. The injuries began in the preseason with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren, but slowed as the preseason went on. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed OKC's second matchup versus the Timberwolves with a hip...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record
The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court?
James Harden will be out for a month due to a foot injury. The post Why Isn’t James Harden Playing for the Sixers, and When Will He Return to the Court? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road
The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacts To Friday’s Loss Against the Indiana Pacers
View the original article to see embedded media. Things were looking up for the Miami Heat after a two-game win streak. The team was able to log wins against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, two opponents they lost to in their first matchups this season. The Heat even beat the Kings without Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spreading the Wealth: Thunder Use Various Weapons to Complete Sweep of Clippers
Oklahoma City spread around the wealth in the team's big win over the Clippers on Thursday. The game could be used as an overarching theme of the Thunder team and how they can best utilize their skills from top to bottom. OKC won its second straight game of the season,...
atozsports.com
One significant difference can put the Cowboys on a whole new trajectory
Stop me if you have heard this before: The Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and playing good football, looking the part of a championship contender. That is the case this season. And it was the case last season. However, there is a significant different this time around that points to better results.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Brooks was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and is 17 of 29 from outside the arc over the past five games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors
Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall on a wet spot, slipping, and straining his groin in the second half of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward had scored 18 points including 17 in the first half before exiting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jerami Grant Scores 30 Points, Hits Game Winner vs Suns
Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant is making quite an impression on his new NBA club. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, and eight games into his Blazers career, he already has two game winning shots. The latest was a buzzer beater to lead Portland to a 108-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Grant had a game high 30 points in the win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Minus Irving and Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout
It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight. It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We want Westbrook!’ chants aren’t enough to lift Lakers past disciplined Jazz
LOS ANGELES — Nearly 6,000 miles from the Crypto.com Arena in Limoges, France, a 7-foot-4 basketball prospect pushed the ball between his skyscraper legs before taking a one-footed three-point shot that swished through the rim, evoking some ungodly mix of Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki. This, everyone assumed, is...
Yardbarker
Source: Dallas Cowboys Cut Trysten Hill Moves to Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers. As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys NEED to Get Their Young Prospect More Playing Time
Of all the players who helped the Dallas Cowboys win against the Chicago Bears, there was none more surprising than fifth-round rookie linebacker Damone Clark. Clark made his rookie debut after being absent from contact following his spinal fusion to repair a herniated disk. An injury that looked as if he would miss the entire season, but instead was able to recover from it quick enough to be cleared to play.
