ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers: Why L.A. May Be Better Than Its Record

The Lakers started off the new season 0-5 and sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. The team was being dubbed as a bottom five team and believed they had zero chance of even making a play-in spot, but with Russell Westbrook moving to the bench and providing a spark for the second unit the team has now won two games in a row.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road

The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a...
MINNESOTA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacts To Friday’s Loss Against the Indiana Pacers

View the original article to see embedded media. Things were looking up for the Miami Heat after a two-game win streak. The team was able to log wins against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, two opponents they lost to in their first matchups this season. The Heat even beat the Kings without Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup.
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

One significant difference can put the Cowboys on a whole new trajectory

Stop me if you have heard this before: The Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and playing good football, looking the part of a championship contender. That is the case this season. And it was the case last season. However, there is a significant different this time around that points to better results.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds, controlling the paint as Memphis built a big lead in the first half and continued to extend it after halftime. Brooks was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and is 17 of 29 from outside the arc over the past five games.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors

Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall on a wet spot, slipping, and straining his groin in the second half of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward had scored 18 points including 17 in the first half before exiting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jerami Grant Scores 30 Points, Hits Game Winner vs Suns

Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant is making quite an impression on his new NBA club. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, and eight games into his Blazers career, he already has two game winning shots. The latest was a buzzer beater to lead Portland to a 108-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Grant had a game high 30 points in the win.
PORTLAND, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Minus Irving and Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout

It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight. It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Source: Dallas Cowboys Cut Trysten Hill Moves to Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys were not buyers. They were not sellers. As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys NEED to Get Their Young Prospect More Playing Time

Of all the players who helped the Dallas Cowboys win against the Chicago Bears, there was none more surprising than fifth-round rookie linebacker Damone Clark. Clark made his rookie debut after being absent from contact following his spinal fusion to repair a herniated disk. An injury that looked as if he would miss the entire season, but instead was able to recover from it quick enough to be cleared to play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy