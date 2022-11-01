TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.

