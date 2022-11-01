Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
13abc.com
BGSU holds summit to address teacher shortage
City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
13abc.com
City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.
sent-trib.com
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
13abc.com
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles
sent-trib.com
One person dead in Perrysburg Twp. apartment fire
LIME CITY — One person died in an apartment fire Thursday night in Perrysburg Township. The cause of the fire at Titleist Club Apartments, 9574 Mandell Road, still under investigation by the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the fire marshal. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
City shares suspended Toledo auditor's work in light of mayor's claims
TOLEDO, Ohio — Records obtained by WTOL 11 from the city of Toledo show suspended auditor Jake Jaksetic has completed at least eight financial reviews for the city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said earlier this week he didn't think Jaksetic had completed any audits. On Friday, WTOL 11 received eight...
Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area. On Thursday...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
13abc.com
Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., WPD responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says a white male...
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
13abc.com
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
13abc.com
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie's
Deputies search for Wallaby running loose in Monroe County
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office say an "exotic wallaby" is running loose in Bedford Township.On Thursday, authorities say the animal has been reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.The USDA says the animal is no threat to public safety. Residents are advised not to approach the wallaby.Anyone with information on the owner is asked to report directly to the USDA at www.usda.gov. Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.
