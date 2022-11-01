ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumee, OH

13abc.com

Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGSU holds summit to address teacher shortage

City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea

A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

One person dead in Perrysburg Twp. apartment fire

LIME CITY — One person died in an apartment fire Thursday night in Perrysburg Township. The cause of the fire at Titleist Club Apartments, 9574 Mandell Road, still under investigation by the Perrysburg Township Police Department and the fire marshal. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., WPD responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says a white male...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Charlie's

City of Toledo seeks permanent injunction to shut down gas station for one year. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles. Stroke Life Center offers programs for...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Deputies search for Wallaby running loose in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office say an "exotic wallaby" is running loose in Bedford Township.On Thursday, authorities say the animal has been reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.The USDA says the animal is no threat to public safety. Residents are advised not to approach the wallaby.Anyone with information on the owner is asked to report directly to the USDA at www.usda.gov. Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

