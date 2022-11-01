Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
275 Acres of Debris Burn in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris burn piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look...
SignalsAZ
Pile Fire Burning in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw RD near Goldwater Lake
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and burn piles of debris near Goldwater Lake south of Prescott. Ignitions are planned to start on Friday November 4, 2022, and continue through Monday, November 7, 2022, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
SignalsAZ
Barrett Propane Donates to The BreastCare Center at YRMC
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Barrett Propane recently presented a check for $6,118.11 to The BreastCare Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Barrett donates annually a penny per gallon pumped through their 3000-gallon pink bobtail propane truck. “We are most grateful to Barrett Propane for their continued support...
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley PD to Hire Lateral and Recruit Officers
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, November 19th at 9:00 am. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, an exceptional work/life balance, and tuition reimbursement, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
theprescotttimes.com
WILHOIT TOWN HALL HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED
Due to pending weather Supervisor Harry Oberg HAS CANCELED the annual Wilhoit Town Hall FROM Thursday, November 3, 2022, and is RESCHEDULED to Thursday, November 10th, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Calvary Church located at 8530 S. Walden Blvd. Town Halls...
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
SignalsAZ
Pruning in the Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about pruning and caring for your plants in the fall. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain...
azbigmedia.com
Cove Mesa Vineyard opens tasting room in booming Verde Valley
Cove Mesa Vineyard has officially opened its new Tasting Room in the heart of Arizona’s Verde Valley wine region. Located at the intersection of Cornville Rd. and Page Springs Rd. in Cornville, the new 3,400 sq. ft. Cove Mesa Vineyard Tasting Room is situated near the winery’s estate vineyard in the area’s bustling wine scene.
theprescotttimes.com
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY’S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT
The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the Prescott Valley community for their participation in the 10th Annual Fuel of Dreams in raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona, which was held on October 27th, 2022, between 2:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. Approximately...
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Creates Dining Adventures In Sedona!
Sedona AZ News: Restaurateur extraordinaire Heinrich Stasiuk is making an indelible mark on the appetites of Sedona locals and visitors alike with six exciting locations under his belt so far in Sedona and more on the horizon. As founder and CEO of the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, Heinrich now operates Shorebird Restaurant, Spoke and Wheel Tavern, [...] This post Wild Thyme Restaurant Group Creates Dining Adventures In Sedona! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Events, Upcoming Snow, Honoring Veterans Day, NASCAR 2022- My Drive November 2nd, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, Upcoming snow in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, Prescott honoring Veterans Day, NASCAR 2022 cup series championship, and more. Buckle...
SignalsAZ
A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil), Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet (MFAB), Voci Sorella of Yavapai Youth Choirs, Una Voce Women’s Choir, and British conductor Alexander Walker team up to present an unforgettable afternoon of festive holiday dance and music—A Nutcracker Christmas Celebration. In this premier Prescott Holiday event, international alumni...
Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk to retire at year's end
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk announced Friday that she is retiring after a long career that included a high-profile trial in a deadly sweat lodge ceremony and an aggressive campaign against synthetic drugs. After 22 years as the county's top prosecutor, Polk's office in Prescott...
journalaz.com
Yavapai College loses Clarkdale’s ‘branch campus’ status; President Rhine refuses to answer questions
Yavapai College President Lisa Rhine sent the members of the Yavapai County Governing Board a statement on Sept. 1 that the Clarkdale campus has lost its accreditation as a branch campus under federal law:. “In the past, the Verde Valley location was classified by our accrediting body, the Higher Learning...
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Emergency Notification System
As promised, we have retired the CodeRed alert system and have something new that we are calling alertYAVAPAI. This system will function much in the same way you are used to – sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms – phone, email and text. Yavapai County residents...
theprescotttimes.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road. On Thursday, November 3 rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan. Altima...
