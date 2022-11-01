WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg pins blame for Paul Pelosi attack on Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg, host o f ABC's The View , called out Fox News Tuesday and said the network should own up for the growing threat of political violence throughout the country.

Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, made the remark during a discussion about last week's attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi.

"Fox News, some of this is on your hands. Some of this is on your hands. You like to call people out, I’m calling you all out," Goldberg said.

"Stop with the 'That side is not good,' because this is what it puts out there. It tells people that you think it’s OK to do this. Stop doing it."

The daytime host's remarks appeared to echo those of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I’ve seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi,” Newsom said in a recent interview.

"I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is."

Watters offered Newsom a response Monday.

"California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for president. So, when a mentally ill homeless drug addict who's committed crime after crime and has stayed and was never deported attacks Paul Pelosi with a hammer, Gavin Newsom has to blame anybody but himself, and Gavin Newsom thinks Jesse Watters is to blame for Paul Pelosi getting hammered," Watters commented.

"Gavin Newsom thinks if you mock a Democrat, it puts them on a target list. So ... by saying that he uses more hair gel than John Travolta in Grease , it's going to make people show up to his house with hammers. We've always said Gavin's biggest flaw [is] he's not very smart."