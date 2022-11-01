Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Advocates For Auburn to Hire Deion Sanders as Head Coach
Since the firing of Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s name has been circulated as a possible replacement. At the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday, however, Kiffin advocated for a different name to take the job on The Plains. He spoke of fellow Magnolia State coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return
A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Packers’ Quiet Trade Deadline Amid Struggles
Aaron Rodgers was hoping the Packers would make a potential trade for a new piece ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Instead, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remained silent on the trade front, a decision that Rodgers said was “not his area of focus” while putting his trust in Gutekunst to make the right decisions for the franchise.
Cardinals Don't Mind Hard Knocks' Presence
The entire world will get an inside look at the Arizona Cardinals beginning next week when Hard Knocks releases their first episode of the new season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Packers
The Detroit Lions' offense has experienced significant struggles scoring points in the second half of games the past few weeks. A common theme has emerged in that the team has paid a steep price for penalties and unforced errors. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson acknowledged the issues prior to practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker
NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
Dolphins Elevate O-Lineman for Chicago Game
The Miami Dolphins will bring up tackle Kion Smith for the game at Soldier Field
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Injury Roundup: Jarvis Landry Practices Again, Chase Hansen Downgraded
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of their imporatnt Monday Night Football matchup at home against the Ravens. There's only one change from Thursday, as Chase Hansen was downgraded. DID NOT PRACTICE: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Chase Hansen (knee) LIMITED: Jarvis Landry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Bears
The Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears next week at Soldier Field. If wideout Josh Reynolds misses action for an extended period of time, as he is now dealing with a back injury, Detroit's offense may have to face the Packers and Bears with wideouts who lack size and length.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Looking For First Win Since Week 5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit at 3-5 and have lost five of their last six games. During their most recent string of losses, the Bucs should have at least come away with two wins, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, but they dropped both before giving up the lead last week against the injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Walker Describes Biggest Challenge of Taking Over as Defensive Communicator
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The challenge for Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker this week won’t be so much about speaking Joe Barry’s language. It will be about speaking an understandable language. With All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell out with a knee injury, Walker will be wearing the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints’ Alvin Kamara Defends Michael Thomas After Injury Criticism
As the Saints prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Ravens on Monday Night Football, New Orleans will be without a familiar face in wide receiver Michael Thomas. Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday that the three-time Pro Bowler would miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated second toe and will be placed on the injured reserve as he undergoes surgery.
Once fellow NBA stars, Hardaway and Stackhouse set to face off as coaches for first time
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway and Vanderbilt Jerry Stackhouse both were college All-Americans and NBA stars who now lead major college basketball programs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Crappy & Stupid’: Josh Allen’s Bills Handle Aaron Rodgers’ Packers, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football
The schedule-maker certainly had a different vision for Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills when this "Sunday Night Football'' clash in Week 8 was originally envisioned. And even though the Bills moved to 6-1 on the season after handling the Packers by a score of 27-17, Buffalo - which entered this game as a double-digit favorite - probably envisioned something other than this final score as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 10
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Last weekend was an exciting one for college football and acted as a table-setter for this weekend. There weren’t many major upsets amongst the top teams as every top-10 team that played secured a win. That sets up some massive matchups with conference and playoff implications for the rest of the season. If you want to bet on some of these big matchups, all of the major sports betting apps have great promotions for new users looking to place their first college football bets.
Comments / 0