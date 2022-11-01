After 25 years, Ballet Quad Cities plans to move from downtown Rock Island to the heart of downtown Moline. The professional ballet company (based at 613 17th St., Rock Island), which runs its own school of dance, will renovate a historic building at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, “which will enhance the vibrancy of our community and strengthen our organization,” according to a social media post on Thursday, Nov. 3. “Join us in celebrating our new home and stay tuned for updates!”

MOLINE, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO