Longtime Hawkeyes assistant coach Bill Brasher dies
Longtime Hawkeyes assistant football coach Bill Brashier died Friday, the University of Iowa announced. He was 93. Brashier was part of Hayden Fry’s coaching staff from 1978 to 1995, serving as defensive secondary coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He retired after Iowa’s 38-18 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl.
Jack Campbell named a semifinalist or better for four awards in eight days
Iowa team captain and starting middle linebacker Jack Campbell isn’t flying under the radar these days. On top of his Big Ten-best 71 tackles, he’s wrapping up the news cycle. The Hawkeye has been named a semifinalist for an avalanche of awards, four in the last eight days.
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
QC event rallies support for first responders
Surrounded by police, firefighters and other first responders Wednesday in Moline, Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and Illinois State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, argued for state legislation that would help families of fallen first responders and others. “This is exactly the kind of legislation that every legislator of any...
Ballet QC moving to downtown Moline
After 25 years, Ballet Quad Cities plans to move from downtown Rock Island to the heart of downtown Moline. The professional ballet company (based at 613 17th St., Rock Island), which runs its own school of dance, will renovate a historic building at 1611 5th Ave., Moline, “which will enhance the vibrancy of our community and strengthen our organization,” according to a social media post on Thursday, Nov. 3. “Join us in celebrating our new home and stay tuned for updates!”
Foodie Friday: NEST Cafe Quad Cities
Foodie Friday this morning featured NEST Cafe in downtown Rock Island. Local 4 News met with their representative, Elly Vos, director of culinary operations of the restaurant at 1524 4th Ave. For more information, visit the NEST Cafe Quad Cities website and Facebook page.
Give him a hand! QC man holds world record for clapping
How fast can you clap? Even if you think you’re quick, chances are it’s nothing compared to the Davenport man Guinness World Records recognizes as setting the record for most claps in a minute at 1,140. Dalton Meyer sat down with Local 4 to talk about his accomplishment and the work it took to beat the former record.
One hospitalized after downtown crash Thursday night
One person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
1st annual local author signing at Barnes & Noble
Local 4 WHBF’s Jonathan Turner is among QC area scribes who will be featured in the first-annual Local Author Book Signing event Saturday, Nov. 5, at Barnes & Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in NorthPark Mall. The authors to be available to sell and sign their books (from...
Ascentra partners on QC community food drive
Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive through Nov. 15 — with a food collection event on Nov. 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
1 injured in Friday evening shooting
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday evening, Davenport Police told Local 4 News. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of Clark Street near Wilson Elementary School for a report of gunfire. Officers found one casing at the scene. A victim with non-life-threatening injuries...
Blue Grass police chief back on duty
The Blue Grass Police Department posted Friday on Facebook that Chief Bobby Flaherty has been officially released to resume his duties as Police Chief. His administrative leave has been resolved. In late September, Mayor Brad Schutte announced that Flaherty was placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. His...
Five generous QC leaders to be honored
Five philanthropic awards will be given out Nov. 16 by the Quad Cities Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). They’re hosting a conference and awards luncheon in honor of National Philanthropy Day called “Level Up” at Bally’s Casino and Hotel, Rock Island, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Deputy alleges suspect punched him, tried to grab gun, taser
After officials allege he punched a deputy and tried to take his gun, a 51-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars. Matthew Peters faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon, and disarming a peace officer, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, and a serious misdemeanor of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
Arena Christmas tree put up in Moline
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas 2022, as the annual installation of a new Christmas tree took place this morning outside Vibrant Arena at The MARK in downtown Moline. The tree was donated by the Regency Condo Association in East Moline. The tree will contain approximately 30,000...
Tense jury room classic gets Playcrafters update
More than men get angry, obviously. The courtroom classic “12 Angry Men” has been reimagined in the new Playcrafters production, “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose, in a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel, and directed by Mike Schulz. The show will run Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
Upcoming ‘Winter Lights’ event shines with new features
There are some new features in the sixth-annual “Winter Nights Winter Lights,” at the Quad City Botanical Center, opening on Nov. 18. The outdoor gardens at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. You can explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond, and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit as you take in the Botanical Center’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
Gilda’s Club asks guys to grow mo this month
Kevin Carlson of Davenport is an enthusiastic Mo Bro for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Gilda’s Club is working this month to raise funds for their free services for people battling cancer and those that support them. They are doing this through No-Shave November. Carlson lost his mother in...
