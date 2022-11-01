ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man shot and killed in Hollywood neighborhood, Memphis Police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gdeus_0iutmu2w00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire rang out in Memphis’ Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on North Merton Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the person responsible for the man’s death took off in a white Kia Soul.

If you have any information about this shooting or the person responsible, Memphis Police urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Comments / 5

CURT Loudermilk
3d ago

Just put a wall around the neighborhood n the problem will take care of itself

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy