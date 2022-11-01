Man shot and killed in Hollywood neighborhood, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire rang out in Memphis’ Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on North Merton Street.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the person responsible for the man’s death took off in a white Kia Soul.

If you have any information about this shooting or the person responsible, Memphis Police urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.