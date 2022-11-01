Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner
Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
WXII 12
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
WMBF
1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
Lumberton man broke into convenience store near St. Pauls, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning breaking and entering incident at a St. Pauls area convenience store, according to St. Paul’s Police Department. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. at the Happy Mart on Highway 301 near St. Pauls in Robeson County, police said. […]
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
18-year-old killed, 4 hurt in crash after car runs through stop sign near Pembroke
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the crash happened on Tuesday night. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old from St. Pauls was killed and four other people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after two cars collided at an intersection near Pembroke, according to […]
islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
New poll shows Ted Budd leading over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina race for U.S. Senate
Republican Ted Budd’s push toward the U.S. Senate has reached two key levels he had not yet achieved.
Tuesday is the deadline to request mail ballots in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you would prefer to cast your vote in this election cycle by mail – and tens of thousands of voters in North Carolina have done so – you must request that ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The North Carolina Board of Elections issued a reminder for voters about that deadline, […]
N. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
North Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of North Carolina, USA.By NC Department Of Transportation - http://www.ncdot.org, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs in NC: Automotive supplier GKN closing Sanford facility, will cut 47 workers
SANFORD – The global automotive company GKN Automotive, a manufacturer of electric drive trains, will close one of its North Carolina manufacturing facilities permanently by the end of March 2023. Along with the closure of the facility, which is located at 4901 Womack Road in Sanford, 47 workers will...
NC YouTube star ‘MrBeast’ seeking record milestone to secure $150 million in funding
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journey, according to a story by Forbes magazine. If he is able to do this, his company would be the first business run by an influencer […]
cbs17
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina ‘mocks’ Paul Pelosi assault on Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. shared a meme on Facebook seemingly making light of the assault on Paul Pelosi by referencing a conspiracy theory that has been circulated about the attack. On Saturday, Mark Robinson posted a picture on Facebook that uses a recent meme format of a Spirit Halloween costume with […]
What to expect during your county's property tax revaluation
11 counties in the state have their revaluation slated this year, including Harnett County. Wake County is set for 2024 and Durham, Orange, and Chatham are set for 2025. To be clear: we're not talking about appraisal, like when you're selling your home. This is someone with your county looking...
