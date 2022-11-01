ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kiss951.com

Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner

Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
SHELBY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WMBF

1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Terry Mansfield

N. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

North Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of North Carolina, USA.By NC Department Of Transportation - http://www.ncdot.org, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
cbs17

NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

