Loganville, GA

High schooler sliced with box cutter in fight is sent to hospital, GA principal says

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A student was sent to the hospital after he was sliced with a box cutter during a fight with another student, a principal in Georgia told media outlets.

The fight broke out in a bathroom at Grayson High School in Loganville on Oct. 31, WAGA reported.

Principal Dana Pugh said in a letter to parents that one student sliced the other with a box cutter and the fight was broken up by a teacher who was in the restroom at the time, according to the outlet.

The injured student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries and is expected to recover, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

“I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Both students will face appropriate disciplinary consequences for fighting, and the student who used the box cutter will face criminal charges,” Pugh wrote in the letter, according to WXIA.

McClatchy News reached out to Pugh for additional comment on Nov. 1 and was awaiting a response.

Several student filmed the fight and uploaded it on social media, and Pugh wrote in the letter that those students would face disciplinary action, too, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Loganville is about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Val Maria
3d ago

Another one bites the dust for his future, now he’s a criminal. Not very smart to start on his end. Complete moron, I hope his parents are proud.

