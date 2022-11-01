ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume

Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
AOL Corp

How Keanu Reeves Reacted to Matthew Perry’s Memoir Digs

Keanu Reeves was not expecting Matthew Perry‘s digs toward him in his memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” the insider says. “It’s kind of backfired on Matthew anyway, which is why he had to apologize.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The “Black Panther” star received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work onstage and on the screen. Bassett looked absolutely stunning at the celebration, arriving on the red carpet in a white Pamella Roland gown. The strapless garment had a dramatic, sheer fabric that fanned out towards her neck and was decorated with sparkling silver sequins. The dress also included a fitted bodice and subtle train. To amp up the glam factor, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy