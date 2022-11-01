Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
'Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Says Monica Will Go Through 'Heavy Stuff' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Luke Grimes is teasing trouble ahead for his onscreen love. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 38-year-old Yellowstone actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he said that Kelsey Asbille's Monica will face the most drama this season. "It's tough. I think the show, the whole...
News 8 KFMB
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons
Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
