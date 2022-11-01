ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David DePape pleads not guilty in Paul Pelosi hammer attack as prosecutors describe ‘suicide mission’

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s husband in his San Francisco home has pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance.

David DePape, 42, was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon during a brief appearance at San Francisco’s Superior Court, Reuters reported.

He is facing federal and state charges of attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, threats to a public official and their family, assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

In court filings, officials described the alleged assailant’s plans as a “ suicide mission ” that involved further goals to attack other state and federal officials.

“This case demands detention,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote in documents related to the case. “Nothing less.”

Mr DePape is being held without bond and a bail hearing has been set for next Friday, his public defender Adam Lipson said in comments outside court.

He was moved from a city hospital where he was being treated for a dislocated shoulder to the San Franciso County Jail earlier on Monday, KTVU reported.

According to court documents, Mr DePape told San Francisco police that he broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home armed with a hammer and zip ties because he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage.

He encountered Mr Pelosi, 82, who managed to call 911 while trying to reason with the intruder.

When officers arrived, he allegedly struck Mr Pelosi over the head with the hammer.

Mr Lipton said he had only met his client for the first on Monday night, and said he would mount a “vigorous defence” for his client.

“There’s been a lot of speculation, a lot of rumour, simply because of the nature of this case, but as of right now I haven’t even seen the police reports,” he told reporters.

“There’s also been a lot of speculation about misinformation and that’s certainly something we’re going to... delve into as his defence team, but again it would be premature to talk about that at this time.”

Mr Lipton said his client suffered a dislocated shoulder during his arrest, adding he was “OK now”.

Mr Pelosi remains in hospital where he underwent surgery for a fractured skull.

Ms Pelosi, the Democrat House Speaker, said in a tweet on Monday that the family were grateful for the “thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes”.

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Independent

Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says

Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Whoopi Goldberg calls Fox News out after Paul Pelosi attack: ‘Some of this is on your hands’

Whoopi Goldberg, a leading host of ABC’s “The View,” says Fox News Channel is partly to blame for an increased threat of political violence in America. During a discussion on the attack last week on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, during an apparent break-in at the couple’s home, Goldberg drew a connection between an increased threat to public officials ahead of the midterm elections and the daily menu of content on the cable news giant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Rand Paul under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in tweet hours after father’s assault

Sen Rand Paul has come under fire for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in a tweet just hours after her father was violently attacked in his San Francisco home by a man with a hammer. “No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr Pelosi a speedy recovery,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Friday. San Francisco Police Department identified the suspect as 42-year-old David DePape.Police Chief William Scott said during a press briefing on Friday that officers were dispatched at 2.27am and when they arrived on the scene,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack

Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
GLENN, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: Nancy Pelosi breaks silence as Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete conspiracy tweet

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was severely criticised and forced to delete a baseless conspiracy theory that he shared about the attack on Paul Pelosi.In response to a tweet by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on the attack, Mr Musk said that "there is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye". He shared a link to an article in the far-right Santa Monica Observer. The article claimed without providing evidence that Mr Pelosi was drunk at the time of the assault and “in a dispute with a male prostitute". Mr Musk, following...
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

Elon Musk laughs off being forced to delete lurid Paul Pelosi conspiracy tweet

Elon Musk has attempted to laugh off criticism for sharing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory on Twitter about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul last week.Mr Musk, who confirmed on Thursday night that he would buy the social network for $44bn, shared a link on Sunday to a news article claiming without evidence that Mr Pelosi had met his attacker in a San Francisco gay bar that night.After deleting his tweet on Sunday night, Mr Musk posted a screenshot of a New York Times headline reporting that he had shared content from a website "known to publish false news",...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

The Independent

