Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer beats Penn State 1-0, will face Maryland in Big Ten Tourney semifinal
Days after just missing out on a share of the Big Ten regular season title, Indiana men’s soccer took the first step toward ensuring some form of conference hardware on Friday night. The No. 4-seeded Hoosiers took down the No. 5-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions with a 1-0 victory...
Indiana Daily Student
Now a starter, Chloe Moore-McNeil is prepared to do whatever she can to help Indiana win
In her first two seasons at Indiana, junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil almost always came off the bench. After a high school career in which she was named two-time Tennessee Class A Miss Basketball and won a state title, Moore-McNeil was stuck playing behind Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary in a talented backcourt. Last season, the pair of starting guards each averaged at least 34 minutes per game as they helped the Hoosiers reach their second consecutive Sweet Sixteen. However, that left few and inconsistent minutes for Moore-McNeil.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer senior leaders spearhead 1-0 B1G quarterfinal win over Penn State
The ball was slowly trickling toward the top of the box. All 11 Penn State players were in their own 18-yard box, tirelessly attempting to ward off pressure from the Indiana men’s soccer attackers. After a Nittany Lion deflection redirected Hoosier freshman forward Luka Bezerra’s strike, redshirt senior forward...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball runs-and-guns to 86-43 win over Kentucky Wesleyan
Having lost three of its starters from last season, Indiana women’s basketball was poised to have a new identity. However, the Hoosiers brought back two of their stars – graduate guard Grace Berger and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes – who were reliable as ever in Indiana’s 86-43 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball roundtable: IDS reporters predict the 2022-23 season
A season after ending a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, Indiana men’s basketball enters the 2022-23 season with more preseason hype than it has seen in a decade. Head coach Mike Woodson is back for year two with one goal in mind: to raise another banner. Indiana tips off the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer to host Penn State in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Friday
Indiana men’s soccer has been in this spot before. With 15 Big Ten tournament titles and eight national championships to its name, the start of the conference tournament has often felt like the beginning of a journey toward something much bigger. At 7 p.m. Friday, Indiana will continue on...
Indiana Daily Student
The life of walk-ons at a blue blood: Walk-ons play vital role for Indiana men’s basketball
Visit Michael Shipp’s Indiana Athletics page and at first it doesn’t look much different from anyone else’s. Position: Guard. Height: 6’3’’. Weight: 195 lbs. He’s a senior, with junior eligibility. It’s the stats page that looks abnormal compared to the rest of the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball’s Sydney Parrish hoping to blossom back in her home state
As a highly-touted recruit from Fishers, Indiana, Sydney Parrish had the chance to be a “hometown hero” in Bloomington. Instead, she crushed Hoosier hearts by committing to the University of Oregon in April of 2019. Fast forward three years later and the former eighth-ranked prospect in the country...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball falls to No. 4 Nebraska in straight sets
Indiana volleyball traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska to play the defending national runners-up Wednesday night. Nebraska has yet to lose to an unranked team at home in the past nine years and continued this streak against the Hoosiers. Indiana kept the sets competitive but ultimately fell to Nebraska 3-0. Indiana sophomore...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Fine, you can enjoy Indiana men’s basketball obliterating Saint Francis
Alright, no fooling around in the lede this time — here’s a play-by-play breakdown of Indiana men’s basketball’s 104-59 victory over the University of Saint Francis, starting with an Indiana equipment manager’s missed layup 12 minutes before tip-off. Hope you have your note pad ready.
Indiana Daily Student
Grace Berger aims for hardware to cap off career as a Hoosier legend
Graduate guard Grace Berger has already had a decorated career — so much so it requires scrolling down when viewing her honors and accolades on her IU Athletics player page. Yet she has never been able to conquer the Big Ten with Indiana. Knowing there was more to be...
Indiana Daily Student
Three moments that told the story of Indiana men’s basketball’s 104-59 exhibition victory
Indiana men’s basketball had little trouble taking care of the University of Saint Francis on Thursday, winning 104-59 in its second and final exhibition game of the preseason. Against the NAIA school from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Hoosiers’ controlling effort came with little surprise. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball will be tested weekly. Are they up for the challenge?
On Tuesday, Indiana women’s basketball returns to Assembly Hall to commence its regular season. Expectations are high from fans, the national media and especially head coach Teri Moren and her Hoosiers, who are gunning for the program’s first national title. But we’re not even at Thanksgiving yet, so...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (2nd Half)
The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis. Check back for updates beginning at around 5:45 p.m. Eastern, and use the below discussion thread for both pre-game and during the contest. The game tips at 7 p.m. Eastern...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball to face Saint Francis in second exhibition game of preseason
Indiana men’s basketball will conclude its preseason slate with an exhibition against the University of Saint Francis at 7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant 78-42 win against Marian University in its first contest of the 2022-23 campaign last Saturday. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates were sidelined due to precautionary reasons, but other secondary players and newcomers stepped up to lead Indiana to a victory.
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires
(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
southerneronline.com
Titans’ season ends in a battle of the unbeaten
On Friday, October 28, the 10-0 Gibson Southern Titans traveled 86 miles north to play the 10-0 Owen Valley Patriots. This matchup would determine the team that would get a chance to play for the Sectional title a week later. Both teams anticipated good play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball throughout the game. Owen Valley was led to a Western Indiana-Gold Conference title under head coach Rob Gibson. Gibson Southern was led to a Pocket Athletic Conference title under head coach Nick Hart.
Report shows a widening misalignment between job growth and educational attainment in Indiana post-pandemic
A new report from Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy takes a deeper look at the job market and postsecondary education following the pandemic. Jason Kloth, president, and CEO of Ascend Indiana said there was one key takeaway. “The pandemic rapidly accelerated the demand for degreed talent, while subsequently reducing demand for...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Handmade Market to return for Holiday Fair Nov. 12, 13
Artists from around Bloomington and the Midwest will gather at the Bloomington Handmade Market Holiday Fair at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at the Monroe Convention Center. The 13th biannual Handmade Market — which takes place each June and November — features artists with a wide range of specialties, from jewelry making, pottery and glasswork to clothing design and lamp-making. The November market is geared toward the winter holidays and features gift items.
