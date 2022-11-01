In her first two seasons at Indiana, junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil almost always came off the bench. After a high school career in which she was named two-time Tennessee Class A Miss Basketball and won a state title, Moore-McNeil was stuck playing behind Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary in a talented backcourt. Last season, the pair of starting guards each averaged at least 34 minutes per game as they helped the Hoosiers reach their second consecutive Sweet Sixteen. However, that left few and inconsistent minutes for Moore-McNeil.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO