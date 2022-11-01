ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Now a starter, Chloe Moore-McNeil is prepared to do whatever she can to help Indiana win

In her first two seasons at Indiana, junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil almost always came off the bench. After a high school career in which she was named two-time Tennessee Class A Miss Basketball and won a state title, Moore-McNeil was stuck playing behind Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary in a talented backcourt. Last season, the pair of starting guards each averaged at least 34 minutes per game as they helped the Hoosiers reach their second consecutive Sweet Sixteen. However, that left few and inconsistent minutes for Moore-McNeil.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s basketball runs-and-guns to 86-43 win over Kentucky Wesleyan

Having lost three of its starters from last season, Indiana women’s basketball was poised to have a new identity. However, the Hoosiers brought back two of their stars – graduate guard Grace Berger and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes – who were reliable as ever in Indiana’s 86-43 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball falls to No. 4 Nebraska in straight sets

Indiana volleyball traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska to play the defending national runners-up Wednesday night. Nebraska has yet to lose to an unranked team at home in the past nine years and continued this streak against the Hoosiers. Indiana kept the sets competitive but ultimately fell to Nebraska 3-0. Indiana sophomore...
LINCOLN, NE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s basketball to face Saint Francis in second exhibition game of preseason

Indiana men’s basketball will conclude its preseason slate with an exhibition against the University of Saint Francis at 7 p.m. Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are coming off a dominant 78-42 win against Marian University in its first contest of the 2022-23 campaign last Saturday. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates were sidelined due to precautionary reasons, but other secondary players and newcomers stepped up to lead Indiana to a victory.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thecentersquare.com

Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires

(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
INDIANA STATE
southerneronline.com

Titans’ season ends in a battle of the unbeaten

On Friday, October 28, the 10-0 Gibson Southern Titans traveled 86 miles north to play the 10-0 Owen Valley Patriots. This matchup would determine the team that would get a chance to play for the Sectional title a week later. Both teams anticipated good play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball throughout the game. Owen Valley was led to a Western Indiana-Gold Conference title under head coach Rob Gibson. Gibson Southern was led to a Pocket Athletic Conference title under head coach Nick Hart.
SPENCER, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Handmade Market to return for Holiday Fair Nov. 12, 13

Artists from around Bloomington and the Midwest will gather at the Bloomington Handmade Market Holiday Fair at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at the Monroe Convention Center. The 13th biannual Handmade Market — which takes place each June and November — features artists with a wide range of specialties, from jewelry making, pottery and glasswork to clothing design and lamp-making. The November market is geared toward the winter holidays and features gift items.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy