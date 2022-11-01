ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

University of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window

University of Iowa Police were dispatched to Mayflower Resident Hall around 4:22 a.m. Thursday morning, at the University of Iowa, after a report a student fell out of a sixth-floor window and landed on the North Roof of the hall, approximately a five-story fall. The student was able to speak...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Religion and race discrimination lawsuits filed against University of Iowa hospital

Iowa City — The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics (UIHC) faces two discrimination lawsuits after two women claim they encountered discrimination based on their race and religion. First Lawsuit. Court documents say Nourhan Abdelrahim was enrolled in Kirkwood Community College and was participating in the Electroneurodiagnostic Technology (“END”)...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Free transit service for veterans on Veteran's Day

On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, veterans will be able to ride Iowa City transit for free. The offer is available to all veterans and any family members accompanying them. Riders are asked to show a military ID or other identification that indicates veteran status. Iowa City Transit will...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

West Liberty to invest $150,000 from ARPA in community needs

West Liberty, Ia — West Liberty City Council voted 5-0 last night to invest $150,000 of their American Rescue Plan Act allotment into community needs. The $150,000 appropriation includes $120,000 for utility relief of $400 for 300 households. The vote was backdropped by a standing-room-only crowd of dozens of...
WEST LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I on the Hawks: Purdue

Iowa is back to .500 with a win last week against Northwestern. Can they get two in a row against a Purdue team that seemingly has Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes number? Anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe breaks it all down on I on the Hawks.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy