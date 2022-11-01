Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
University of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window
University of Iowa Police were dispatched to Mayflower Resident Hall around 4:22 a.m. Thursday morning, at the University of Iowa, after a report a student fell out of a sixth-floor window and landed on the North Roof of the hall, approximately a five-story fall. The student was able to speak...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigating after shots fired at a car in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at a car in Tiffin on Monday, October 24. The shooting was reported around 8:30 pm in the area of Highway 6 and Park Road roundabout. The victim's car was shot at...
cbs2iowa.com
Study: Bystanders more likely to help White people in emergencies than BIPOC
A University of Iowa professor and her team were part of a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and it is getting attention around the world. It looks at the people most likely to get help if they are in the middle of an emergency in public.
cbs2iowa.com
Religion and race discrimination lawsuits filed against University of Iowa hospital
Iowa City — The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics (UIHC) faces two discrimination lawsuits after two women claim they encountered discrimination based on their race and religion. First Lawsuit. Court documents say Nourhan Abdelrahim was enrolled in Kirkwood Community College and was participating in the Electroneurodiagnostic Technology (“END”)...
cbs2iowa.com
Free transit service for veterans on Veteran's Day
On Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, veterans will be able to ride Iowa City transit for free. The offer is available to all veterans and any family members accompanying them. Riders are asked to show a military ID or other identification that indicates veteran status. Iowa City Transit will...
cbs2iowa.com
West Liberty to invest $150,000 from ARPA in community needs
West Liberty, Ia — West Liberty City Council voted 5-0 last night to invest $150,000 of their American Rescue Plan Act allotment into community needs. The $150,000 appropriation includes $120,000 for utility relief of $400 for 300 households. The vote was backdropped by a standing-room-only crowd of dozens of...
cbs2iowa.com
New University of Iowa model could tell us about the long-term effects of Covid
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A new model from the University of Iowa (UI) could eventually tell us the long-term effects of Covid on the lungs and respiratory system. Dr. Ching-Long Lin, a mechanical engineer professor at UI, said the model he developed could be used with x-ray and computerized tomography (CT) scans.
cbs2iowa.com
I on the Hawks: Purdue
Iowa is back to .500 with a win last week against Northwestern. Can they get two in a row against a Purdue team that seemingly has Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes number? Anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe breaks it all down on I on the Hawks.
Comments / 0