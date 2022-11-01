ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
WHITEHALL, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Osborn sentenced to life in prison

COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death

Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tee Jaye’s parking lot

Following a standoff, one man was injured after being shot by a police officer in a south Columbus restaurant parking lot early this morning. Columbus Police said that just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Parsons Ave. They arrived to find an armed man firing shots in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which is located at 1385 Parsons Ave. The restaurant was closed at the time.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law

A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Dublin woman sentenced to 18 years to life for murdering husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin woman convicted of killing her husband in 2018 will spend 18 years to life in prison. Holli Osborn, 46, learned her sentence on Thursday after she was found guilty last month for the murder of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found dead in...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

10TV

