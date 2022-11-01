Following a standoff, one man was injured after being shot by a police officer in a south Columbus restaurant parking lot early this morning. Columbus Police said that just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Parsons Ave. They arrived to find an armed man firing shots in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which is located at 1385 Parsons Ave. The restaurant was closed at the time.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO