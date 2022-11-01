Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Officers involved in deadly shooting of man who shot U.S. Marshal in Columbus not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted not to indict law enforcement officers who were involved in the 2021 shooting death of a man who shot a U.S. Marshal. On Dec. 8, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshal's S.O.F.A.S.T. task force were serving an arrest warrant...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Sheriff's office: Man dead after shooting in northern Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has died after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in northern Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue in Clinton Township. The victim was taken to Riverside Medical...
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
Man shot by officers in south Columbus identified, charged with 3 counts of felonious assault
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the man who was shot by officers during a confrontation outside of a south Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, 26-year-old Raymond Hampton is charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Osborn sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain. On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound. All her father Hinkle has are...
Police: Officer fired shots, critically injuring person behind south Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a Columbus Division of Police officer fired shots at a restaurant on the city's south side early Thursday morning. The shooting reportedly happened in an alley behind Tee Jaye's Country Place near Parsons Avenue and Hanford Street at 5:25 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
Dublin woman Holli Osborn sentenced in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday. A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years […]
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
614now.com
One person in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Tee Jaye’s parking lot
Following a standoff, one man was injured after being shot by a police officer in a south Columbus restaurant parking lot early this morning. Columbus Police said that just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers responded to a ShotSpotter report that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Parsons Ave. They arrived to find an armed man firing shots in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place, which is located at 1385 Parsons Ave. The restaurant was closed at the time.
iheart.com
Court Injunction Temporarily Blocking Expanded Self-Defense Ohio Gun Law
A court injunction is now temporarily blocking part of Ohio's expanded self-defense gun law. A Franklin County judge has granted the preliminary action, limiting House Bill 228, which was originally passed in 2018. The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the City of Columbus, blocking a section of the...
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the...
Dublin woman sentenced to 18 years to life for murdering husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin woman convicted of killing her husband in 2018 will spend 18 years to life in prison. Holli Osborn, 46, learned her sentence on Thursday after she was found guilty last month for the murder of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found dead in...
Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder
On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of fatally shooting 53-year-old in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a 53-year-old man in the Woodland Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Police said Allen Mullins arrived at Ohio State East Hospital with a gunshot wound to their stomach around 12:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m.
