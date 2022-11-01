ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after University District shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating Friday after a man was found shot in the University District. Columbus police went about 7:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Fourth Street on a report of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and a man yelling, followed by seeing a man crawling in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
