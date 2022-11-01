Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Related
Neighbors call on city to increase crosswalk safety measures after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Allison Williams lives down the street from the crosswalk where a young child and an adult were hit while trick or treating. She provided 10TV e-mails voicing her concerns to the city and police department dating back to 2019. At one point there was an in-person meeting.
Police: 79-year-old woman missing from south Columbus found safe in West Virginia
Columbus police say a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home on the city's south side has been found safe in West Virginia. Christine Thomas was reported missing after driving away from her home in the 1600 block of Burley Drive on Friday around 12 p.m. While authorities...
Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain. On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound. All her father Hinkle has are...
Short North business owners, employees calling for change after multiple cars crash into businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car went barreling into Galla Park Steak in the Short North on Wednesday night. About 24 hours before that, another vehicle crashed into the S'wich Social ice cream shop. Now people are speaking out about dangerous intersections in the area and asking city leaders to...
cwcolumbus.com
Owners of crashed Kia ask why a 12-year-old is out stealing and driving cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a stolen and crashed Kia Soul said kids not only ripped off his car but his livelihood. Dustin Corbitt and his girlfriend Shelby Sinex had their Kia stolen from their apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday. The couple said it was locked and the keys were inside their home.
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
Man in critical condition after University District shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating Friday after a man was found shot in the University District. Columbus police went about 7:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Fourth Street on a report of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and a man yelling, followed by seeing a man crawling in […]
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man sentenced in deadly Linden shooting in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced this week for his role in a deadly shooting at Linden gas station in 2020. Deshaun Cunningham, 43, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, weapons under disability, and falsification in connection with the shooting death of Michael Anthony Morefield, 53. Morefield...
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the...
cwcolumbus.com
Pre-school dealing with loss of 4-year-old struck and killed while trick-or-treating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers at Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center said ironically they talked about Halloween safety in class Monday—the same day one of their students was killed while trick-or-treating. Kelly Spence, the center director said Catherine Rodriguez, 4, was so excited about Halloween. “It’s hard...
Drive-thru holiday light show coming to Historic Crew Stadium this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Magic of Lights" drive-thru holiday light show will happen at the Historic Crew Stadium beginning this month. The event on 717 East 17th Avenue begins Nov. 23 and will last through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The Magic of...
WSYX ABC6
Officers involved in deadly shooting of man who shot U.S. Marshal in Columbus not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted not to indict law enforcement officers who were involved in the 2021 shooting death of a man who shot a U.S. Marshal. On Dec. 8, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshal's S.O.F.A.S.T. task force were serving an arrest warrant...
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
Police: 2 injured in north Columbus crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash on the city's north side Thursday morning involving what is believed to be a stolen truck, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont and Maize roads shortly after 2 a.m. on...
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
WSYX ABC6
Dash cam video released of west Columbus officer-involved crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials released dash cam video involving the west Columbus crash between a Dublin police officer and a wrong-way driver last week. Officer Larry Gatton was injured while returning to Dublin from dropping off a person at the Franklin County Jail on Oct. 28. The video...
NBC4 Columbus
Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 3