Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to the app to calm fears amid advertisers pulling out and Elon Musk firing half the staff, offering an apology for the chaos. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient,” Dorsey tweeted. “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.” Dorsey sold Twitter to Musk in April. At the time, he said Musk “is the singular solution I trust.” In the week since Musk has taken over the app, several notable brands, including General Motors and Volkswagen, have pulled advertising. The chronically online Tesla CEO has taken to begging people to pay $8 for verification in the hopes of making up for lost advertising revenue. With half the company gone, Dorsey offered a message of thanks to the employees. “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment... or ever… and I understand.”Read it at Twitter

7 MINUTES AGO