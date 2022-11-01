Read full article on original website
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in shooting Friday, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Officers responded to a residence near N 60th Street and NW Radial Highway and found Ralph Essay with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Essay told officers that he had gone to an...
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
KETV.com
20-year-old man speeding before August crash causing 'multiple serious injuries' on I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 20-year-old man was traveling over 150 mph before a crash causing "multiple serious injuries" to a 51-year-old woman on Interstate 29 in August, according to Council Bluffs police. Investigators said Evaristo Javier Garcia was traveling southbound in a Dodge Challenger and speeding in a...
WOWT
Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two teenagers have been arrested after police said they are connected to the shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. According to Omaha Police, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested in relation to the Aug. 30 homicide. They’ve both been charged with first-degree...
3 News Now
Hawkins opens 180th Street Phase 2 ahead of schedule
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Hawkins Construction Company announced it opened phase 2 of Douglas County's 180th Street project to traffic on Friday. Hawkins Construction Company opened phase 2 of Douglas County’s 180th Street project to traffic on Friday, Nov. 4 — two months ahead of schedule. This last leg of the project, between Blondo Street and West Maple Road, completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road.
KETV.com
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
KETV.com
Papillion police search for missing 21-year-old woman
Investigators in Papillion need your help finding a 21-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. Police say it is urgent because she needs medication for her mental health. Tiffany Harwood's family last saw her Tuesday evening at around 9:30 p.m. Police say between that time and Wednesday morning, she left home.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
WOWT
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday issued a statement about a video circulating of a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff they say has been altered. OPD said the video, showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson repeatedly striking a suspect in the knee, was altered to make it seem like Hanson struck the person several times.
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
WOWT
Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
KETV.com
15-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult in first-degree murder trial in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County is prosecuting a 15-year-old male as an adult for first-degree murder. Carmelo Wells, who is also charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy, appeared in Douglas County court Friday morning. Prosecutors said he brought a gun into...
KETV.com
Crash causes major delays on Dodge Road early Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Dodge Road in Omaha is causing major delays Thursday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. the on westbound Dodge Road loop to southbound Interstate 680. A vehicle rolled down the embankment. Officials said one person was critically injured and was transported to an Omaha hospital.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
