ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol arrests four teens in stolen car after pursuit

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said they arrested four teens after a Friday morning pursuit. Those in custody are all 14-15 years old and from Lincoln, according to authorities. Troopers said they received a call about a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. — a truck that investigators...
UNDERWOOD, IA
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
3 News Now

Hawkins opens 180th Street Phase 2 ahead of schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Hawkins Construction Company announced it opened phase 2 of Douglas County's 180th Street project to traffic on Friday. Hawkins Construction Company opened phase 2 of Douglas County’s 180th Street project to traffic on Friday, Nov. 4 — two months ahead of schedule. This last leg of the project, between Blondo Street and West Maple Road, completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police search for missing 21-year-old woman

Investigators in Papillion need your help finding a 21-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. Police say it is urgent because she needs medication for her mental health. Tiffany Harwood's family last saw her Tuesday evening at around 9:30 p.m. Police say between that time and Wednesday morning, she left home.
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln man arrested by Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for drug and weapon charges. Nebraska State Patrol investigators and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found "numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm" at a residence while serving a search warrant, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes major delays on Dodge Road early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Dodge Road in Omaha is causing major delays Thursday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. the on westbound Dodge Road loop to southbound Interstate 680. A vehicle rolled down the embankment. Officials said one person was critically injured and was transported to an Omaha hospital.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Arrested on a warrant for OWI was 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah. Linfor was arrested Monday and held on $1,000 bond. 49-year-old Bryan Jay Anderson, of Omaha, was arrested Monday on a Warrant for Violation of Probation. He was...
MILLS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy