Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awards 2022 grants totaling $145,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At its 2022 dinner celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary, the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awarded $145,000 to local nonprofits and announced a community impact of more than $1 million during its first decade. The $100,000 Impact Grant was awarded to the...
General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
Charles Booker visits Bowling Green to speak with supporters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election season is in full swing,. Charles Booker (D), candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Bowling Green on November 4th, at the Funky Bean Italian Restaurant and Coffee Bar. He spoke with supporters on the upcoming election, his policies, and what he would do if elected on Tuesday.
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million
This week’s JA People of Action features Bayne Million, Marketing Officer with Wendy’s of Bowling Green. Bayne’s favorite thing about JA is “interacting and inspiring students.” He also said, “It is uplifting to see the spirit, talent, and business career interest in our area students. Just as Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas was an entrepreneur, today’s students can do the same.”
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
Charles Booker speaks to Bowling Green ahead of Election Day. Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th,...
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
20th District State Representative race: incumbent Democrat Patti Minter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with the candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues, tonight with 20th District State Representative Democrat Patti minter.
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky
On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
Main Street Tavern Restaurant closing at end of year
The Main Street Tavern Restaurant, known for its brick-oven pizzas, specialty cheesecakes and weekly trivia nights, will be closing at the end of the year, owners Paul and Adam Barnes announced in a Facebook post. The restaurant at Eighth and Main streets will close after its New Year’s Eve party,...
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Jamie Bewley Byrd
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
Pet Appreciation Day Event Saturday at Snodgrass Vet
WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court versus Georgetown College Tigers this Saturday. The Second Exhibition game will take place at Diddle Arena on Nov. 5th. Tickets can be found at wkutickets.com, look out for the ticket special for 50$ off. WKU Hilltopper Men's Basketball take on the court...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
A fantastic Friday!
Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th. November 7th – 11th at Atalla's we offer our deepest discounts on skincare products, injectables, laser treatments, and so much more!. One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say. [KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]. Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.
Barren County teacher named finalist in Special Education of the Year award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County educator, Logan Brooks, is among the top three teachers in Kentucky to be chosen as a finalist for Special Education Teacher of the Year. Brooks works with hearing impaired students throughout the Barren County district. The Special Education Teacher of the Year recognition...
