Marshalls Creek, PA

Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Log Cabin in Lakeville

Maybe “cabin” is a bit too modest a word to describe this nicely outfitted, comfortable house just a stone’s throw from Lake Wallenpaupack, but it certainly has the look. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Yes,...
LAKEVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Caramel

SCRANTON, Pa. — Caramel is absolutely loving this warm fall weather, mostly because she loves being outside as much as she loves crunchy leaves. Caramel and her 7 siblings came to live at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue after they were rescued from the south about a month ago. Their mother lives outside and is chained up, something that is not illegal in Texas. So several rescues came together to help get Caramel and the rest of the litter safe here to Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation could impact charitable giving

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's always a busy day at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army, helping those in need. But between the emergency food pantry, the soup kitchen, senior food box distributions, and the emergency shelter, employees say the number of people needing help is greater than last year.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season

A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Turkey shortage may impact your Thanksgiving dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families might be looking to add ham or chicken to their Thanksgiving menu this year as turkeys are in short supply and their prices are on the rise. Price is not the only factor that will impact Thanksgiving menus this year as the vicious bird flu is taking its […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

