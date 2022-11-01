Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Learn about the Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Log Cabin in Lakeville
Maybe “cabin” is a bit too modest a word to describe this nicely outfitted, comfortable house just a stone’s throw from Lake Wallenpaupack, but it certainly has the look. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Yes,...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December
From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.
2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S.
The start of November has put many a person in a wintertime state of mind. If you’re one such person, maybe consider visiting these places in Pennsylvania that’ve been deemed among the country’s “most magical winter wonderlands.”. SIMILAR STORIES: These Pa. cities are the best places...
16 To The Rescue: Caramel
SCRANTON, Pa. — Caramel is absolutely loving this warm fall weather, mostly because she loves being outside as much as she loves crunchy leaves. Caramel and her 7 siblings came to live at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue after they were rescued from the south about a month ago. Their mother lives outside and is chained up, something that is not illegal in Texas. So several rescues came together to help get Caramel and the rest of the litter safe here to Scranton.
Inflation could impact charitable giving
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's always a busy day at the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army, helping those in need. But between the emergency food pantry, the soup kitchen, senior food box distributions, and the emergency shelter, employees say the number of people needing help is greater than last year.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Asa Packer's dream home is a historical treasure. The Asa Packer Mansion is a beautiful, three-story Victorian Italianate building with a center hall plan and a one-room extension on each end. Its ornate wooden brackets and Gothic window arches are beautiful, and the verandah features trefoil motifs and Gothic window arches.
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Truck crashes into rest area in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Thursday morning sent the driver to the hospital. It happened before 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. The driver lost control and went into the Crescent Lake Rest Area,...
PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Area heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
Turkey shortage may impact your Thanksgiving dinner
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families might be looking to add ham or chicken to their Thanksgiving menu this year as turkeys are in short supply and their prices are on the rise. Price is not the only factor that will impact Thanksgiving menus this year as the vicious bird flu is taking its […]
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
Crash closes part of Interstate 81 in Scranton, causing long backups
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash closed part of a highway in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. Interstate 81 southbound was closed beginning at the President Biden Expressway exit (185) in Scranton due to a crash, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or what led to the crash.
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge lane closures to end ahead of Bacon Fest
All three travel lanes on the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are expected to be open later Thursday and stay open for Easton’s annual PA Bacon Fest, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) said. Traffic on the bridge has been limited to one lane in each direction, but the...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Bethlehem business among top bidders in Pa.’s 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Among the winners was Top-Star Express in Bethlehem with a bid...
WFMZ-TV Online
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1