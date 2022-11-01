ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

fox34.com

Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000. The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Previous documents gave details on suspect’s involvement in 2021 Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the shooting death of Domingo Siri. Villarreal was already in jail for other charges. EverythingLubbock.com was unable to get the murder warrant against Villarreal on Wednesday. However, he was mentioned in the warrant against Catelyn Pina who was arrested October 5, also […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
LUBBOCK, TX

