Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000. The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both...
Siri murder in Lubbock tied to shell casings found in car
EverythingLubbock.com obtained an arrest warrant Friday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the murder of Domingo Siri.
Lubbock Police explains the difference between a missing endangered child and a runaway
As of Thursday November 3, there were four missing teenagers in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Lubbock Police Department said that these cases are typically runaway situations, as opposed to endangered missing children.
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
Man ‘accidentally’ shot by brother in Lubbock, police report said
A man was hurt after he was "accidentally shot" by his brother in the 2500 block of Bates Street on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
Second person arrested in 2021 Lubbock murder case
LPD said Adam Villareal, 19, was already at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with a murder warrant.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
‘Vandalism and theft:’ Political campaign signs stolen or vandalized in Lubbock County
When election season rolls around, it seems citizens have a consistent problem with people stealing and vandalizing political campaign signs.
LPD reveals name, new details in crash with box truck in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday provided an update on a Wednesday evening crash that left one person with serious injuries. According to a press release, police were called at 7:31 p.m. to the west bound access lanes near the 4900 block of South Loop 289. Police said Anthony Deleon, 30, was […]
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
Previous documents gave details on suspect’s involvement in 2021 Lubbock murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the shooting death of Domingo Siri. Villarreal was already in jail for other charges. EverythingLubbock.com was unable to get the murder warrant against Villarreal on Wednesday. However, he was mentioned in the warrant against Catelyn Pina who was arrested October 5, also […]
Suspect in Carriage House murder sentenced for escaping federal custody
Joseph Sandoval was accused of shooting and killing of Edward Mayes, 33, on the night of January 1, 2022.
‘It happens year-round’: How to avoid car burglaries in Lubbock
What are criminals looking for during vehicle burglaries? Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department explained what is recommended to avoid becoming a victim of the crime.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
Missing 16-year-old last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing 16-year-old from Lubbock was last seen October 21, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Felicity Pena was described as being 5’5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-741-1000.
Suspect arrested after Lubbock man shot in head, killed in October
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested and charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55, who was shot in the head on October 21. LPD was called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. for a shots-fired call. According to LPD, […]
