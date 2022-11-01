Juveniles wanted in deadly Lakewood apartment fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two male juveniles are wanted in connection to a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter and injured 10.

According to Lakewood police, the fire at the Tiffany Square apartments appeared to be set intentionally. The mother and daughter who were killed were identified as 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton-Aguayo.

Seven people were treated for their injuries and released, while three people were taken to an area hospital.

Detectives now have warrants for two juvenile males. The warrants are on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Since the suspects are minors, their names are not being released. Lakewood Police also decline to offer any suspect descriptions or exact ages.

Neighbors say they were surprised to hear the suspects were teens or potentially younger.

“That was shocking to me, because I knew it was started by someone, but I didn’t expect two kids,” said Cedric Williams.

Williams and his uncle Will Cagle are now staying in a hotel while they wait to find out the fate of the apartment complex.

Cagle said he was shocked to learn juveniles may be responsible.

“Everybody could have died. Everybody. That’s not cool. Y’all supposed to be kids!” he said. “Why would you even think about killing somebody? Y’all need to turn yourselves in.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact Lakewood police.

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.