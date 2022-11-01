ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer

Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon Over the News He's Expecting His 11th Child

Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle." Cannon previously appeared in a...
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Feared She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)

When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
'L&O: Organized Crime' Sneak Peek: Stabler and His Unit Find an Explosive Surprise (Exclusive)

The latest episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime are proving to be the most intense yet, as Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his unit continue to hunt down a crime ring posing as members of the New York Police Department in season 3. Ahead of Thursday's all-new episode, "Blaze of Glory," ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the team as they find themselves in an explosive situation.
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Teases Season 5: 'Burn It Down' (Exclusive)

Wes Bentley is promising drama ahead for Yellowstone fans. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 44-year-old actor at Thursday's season 5 premiere in New York City, and he didn't hesitate to share the three words he'd use to describe the next installment of the series. "I'm kind of stealing this,...
'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)

Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
Selena Gomez Releases Emotional New Song 'My Mind & Me' Ahead of Documentary

Selena Gomez has a question: "Wanna hear a part to my story?" Three years after the release of one of her most personal tracks, "Lose You to Love Me," the 30-year-old star is back with another deeply emotional song, this time -- as its title makes clear -- about herself and her own mind. On Thursday morning, Gomez dropped the single, "My Mind & Me," in the lead-up to her highly anticipated Apple TV+ documentary of the same name, out on Nov. 4.
'A Friend of the Family' Unveils 'True Evil' Doc With Jan Broberg: Watch the Trailer

After A Friend of the Family concludes next week, on Nov. 10, the series will return an all-new, 90-minute documentary as Jan Broberg revisits her childhood abductions. Ahead of the special's debut, Peacock shared a trailer for A Friend of the Family: True Evil, giving audiences a look at what's to come, including never-before-revealed information about another one of kidnapper Robert Berchtold's victims.
'American Horror Story' Star Leslie Grossman on That 'Dressed to Kill' Homage in 'NYC' (Exclusive)

After playing the likes of Meadow Wilton on Cult, Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt on Apocalypse, Margaret Booth on 1984, and Ursula – her personal favorite – on Double Feature, Leslie Grossman is back for the 11th installment of American Horror Story, titled NYC. This time she's playing Barbara Read, the ex-wife of a closeted gay cop named Patrick (Russell Tovey), in Ryan Murphy's horror anthology's most provocative season yet.
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death

The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
Rachel Brosnahan Bids Farewell to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' as Series Wraps

There will not be an encore past season 5 for Midge Maisel, that much fans already knew. But reality's finally -- and sadly -- setting in as Rachel Brosnahan bid farewell to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for good on Friday. The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram and revealed the series...

