Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
A decades-old tradition is bringing high fashion to Cleveland at affordable prices.
7 Places to Grab Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in The Land
Thanksgiving is the ultimate comfort food holiday. Whether it’s the succulent turkey you crave, or mouthwatering stuffing that gets you going, you’ll find all your faves ready for you at delicious small businesses. Skip the long hours toiling over a hot stove and support some of Cleveland’s best restaurants by grabbing your feast prepared and ready to heat and serve.
PARMA, Ohio — The shoppers line up early, and the deals are hard to beat. Krazy Bins, a local "bargain bin" discount chain with locations in Mentor, Akron and Parma draws a devoted customer base of shoppers who are out to score a deal. "I think my favorite customer...
CLEVELAND — Found Surface recently had a launch party in Cleveland to unveil some new fashions. The new line has four unisex styles, including pants, 2 tops and a jacket. For the company Founder and Creative Director, Aidan Meany, the launch party was a huge success. “I was always...
CLEVELAND — To be fair, there is no proper answer to what "the best" Halloween candy is, nor is there a universal answer to what "the worst" Halloween candy is. It's simply a matter of preference, and people have different palettes. So, for every 1,000 normal people who prefer...
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
LYNDHURST, Ohio — After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the National Council of Jewish Women is back with their annual fundraiser, Designer Dress Days – where you can score some amazing fashion deals for a great cause. The organization has hosted the event for more than...
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit Metro Parks takes care of 15,000 acres throughout 16 parks, three nature centers and more than 150 miles of trail. Founded in 1921, the parks are the second oldest park district in Ohio. Recently, the I Promise News Team sat down with Katelyn Freil,...
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. For decades, this old-school joint in Rocky River has been serving fresh and delicious burgers. You can't go wrong with a classic hamburger, which is called the "Single Bear" on their menu and comes on a butter toasted bun. They also offer Double Bears and Triple Bears if you're looking for more meat. You can have your burger with a variety of toppings such as ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, tomato, mushrooms, peanut butter, chili, onion rings, and more. People also enjoy their clam roll, which consists of fried clams with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce.
NOVELTY, Ohio — Geauga County's humane society, Rescue Village, has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs this weekend. The shelter is open until 4 p.m. Friday and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022. Pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed...
CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
KENT, Ohio — His faith is his passion. Spreading kindness is his hobby. "All it is, to be honest, is just a little reminder someone is thinking about you on your birthday," Trevor Crews explains. The Kent native has mailed out around 25,000 birthday tokens, an idea that began...
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
AKRON, Ohio — WKYC Studios Anchor and Reporter Isabel Lawrence was the “Master of Shopping“ at the Akron Children’s Hospital Toy Drive on Thursday, November 3. Volunteer shoppers visited the Target in Fairlawn and filled their carts with gifts. The goal of the event? To make...
PARMA, Ohio – “The Godfather” came out in 1972, an iconic film that spawned an excellent sequel and captivated fans for generations with its tale of the Corleone family’s power struggles. The movie is marking 50 years, and what better place to celebrate than Corleone’s Ristorante...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
