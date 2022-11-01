ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Places to Grab Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in The Land

Thanksgiving is the ultimate comfort food holiday. Whether it’s the succulent turkey you crave, or mouthwatering stuffing that gets you going, you’ll find all your faves ready for you at delicious small businesses. Skip the long hours toiling over a hot stove and support some of Cleveland’s best restaurants by grabbing your feast prepared and ready to heat and serve.
New Cleveland fashion company unveils eco-friendly line

CLEVELAND — Found Surface recently had a launch party in Cleveland to unveil some new fashions. The new line has four unisex styles, including pants, 2 tops and a jacket. For the company Founder and Creative Director, Aidan Meany, the launch party was a huge success. “I was always...
3 Questions about seasonal fun in the Summit Metro Parks

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit Metro Parks takes care of 15,000 acres throughout 16 parks, three nature centers and more than 150 miles of trail. Founded in 1921, the parks are the second oldest park district in Ohio. Recently, the I Promise News Team sat down with Katelyn Freil,...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland. For decades, this old-school joint in Rocky River has been serving fresh and delicious burgers. You can't go wrong with a classic hamburger, which is called the "Single Bear" on their menu and comes on a butter toasted bun. They also offer Double Bears and Triple Bears if you're looking for more meat. You can have your burger with a variety of toppings such as ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, tomato, mushrooms, peanut butter, chili, onion rings, and more. People also enjoy their clam roll, which consists of fried clams with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce.
November Planet CLE challenge: Eat locally

CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio

Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
Historic church for sale after being remodeled into modern home

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money

CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
