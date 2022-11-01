ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue.

According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating carjacking at Publix

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

50-year-old man killed, hit by car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car on East I-65 Service Road. Gregory McDermott, 50, was hit by a car at around 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the release. Police saw McDermott “lying on the roadway, unresponsive,” when they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

6 vehicles stolen from Mobile car lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves it says took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business. The MCSO said it was about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when several people broke into D. Wallace Auto Sales at 7361 Moffett Road and stole six vehicles from the lot. The suspects made entry by kicking in back door of the business.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with murder in Oakwood Terrace shooting

CORRECTION: Lakendrick Holmes was arrested and charged in connection to a Sept. 14 deadly shooting. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a August shooting at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Lakendrick Holmes, 26, was charged with second degree murder. On September 14, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

