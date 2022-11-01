BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO