Barren County, KY

WBKO

Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Micheal Hale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re less than a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Charles Booker visits Bowling Green to speak with supporters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election season is in full swing,. Charles Booker (D), candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Bowling Green on November 4th, at the Funky Bean Italian Restaurant and Coffee Bar. He spoke with supporters on the upcoming election, his policies, and what he would do if elected on Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

People continue to vote early on the last day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With only one day left to participate in early voting, Kentuckians are actively hitting the poles. Election Day is Tuesday, and community members are scrambling to get their early votes in before the big day. In Warren County, there are five early voting locations. Many say...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough

A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
FORDSVILLE, KY
WBKO

2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush

Charles Booker speaks to Bowling Green ahead of Election Day. Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”

As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 11-4-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A fantastic Friday!

Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th. November 7th – 11th at Atalla's we offer our deepest discounts on skincare products, injectables, laser treatments, and so much more!. One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

