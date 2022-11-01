Read full article on original website
WBKO
Barren County Judge-Executive Race: Micheal Hale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re less than a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.
WBKO
Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
WBKO
Charles Booker visits Bowling Green to speak with supporters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election season is in full swing,. Charles Booker (D), candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Bowling Green on November 4th, at the Funky Bean Italian Restaurant and Coffee Bar. He spoke with supporters on the upcoming election, his policies, and what he would do if elected on Tuesday.
WBKO
General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills. For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling...
WBKO
Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awards 2022 grants totaling $145,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At its 2022 dinner celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary, the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky awarded $145,000 to local nonprofits and announced a community impact of more than $1 million during its first decade. The $100,000 Impact Grant was awarded to the...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
WBKO
People continue to vote early on the last day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With only one day left to participate in early voting, Kentuckians are actively hitting the poles. Election Day is Tuesday, and community members are scrambling to get their early votes in before the big day. In Warren County, there are five early voting locations. Many say...
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky officials help break ground on new Veterans Center
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, joined members of Kentucky’s federal delegation, along with local leaders and statewide officials to break ground on a new veterans center in Bowling Green. It has been in the making for 11 years now, but it has officially begun construction.
WBKO
2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
WBKO
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
Charles Booker speaks to Bowling Green ahead of Election Day. Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th,...
WBKO
WKU dedicates new Disaster Science Operations Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University dedicated its news Disaster Science Operations Center Friday Nov. 4. It’s located in Environmental Science and Technology Hall to bring together faculty, staff, and students from Meteorology, Emergency Management Disaster Science and Homeland Security Sciences to improve emergency disaster mitigation, management and response.
wnky.com
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Southern Kentucky’s “First Farmers”
As we head into November and start thinking of Thanksgiving traditions,. celebrations of the harvest and fellowship come to mind. In this week’s Throwback. Thursday, we visit the newest exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on Western. Kentucky University’s main campus. The “First Farmers” exhibit tells stories of the...
jpinews.com
Solar Energy coming to Hart County brings both concerns and support
Solar energy is coming to Hart County, and it might look a little different than what most people expect. A Solar Farm, containing solar panel grids, will be placed on over 500 acres along L & N Turnpike Road (KY 335) from I-65 to Rowletts. A solar farm is a...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football. Final. Ohio County 0. Bowling Green 49. Final. Grayson County...
WBKO
A fantastic Friday!
Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th. November 7th – 11th at Atalla's we offer our deepest discounts on skincare products, injectables, laser treatments, and so much more!. One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery...
WBKO
Russellville Road exit ramp on I-165 to temporarily close Nov. 4
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Interstate 165 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 Russellville at Exit 5 will temporarily close Friday, Nov. 4. The closure will begin around 6 a.m. and the ramp is expected to reopen around 9 a.m. Motorists should seek an alternate route. A signed detour...
WBKO
Bowling Green makes it to the KHSSA Volleyball Semifinals for the first time in school history
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples pulled out the comeback win, 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-9), against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, after trailing 2-0, making history as they advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. Bowling Green came into...
wnky.com
KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
Comments / 2