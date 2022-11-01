ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

KLTV

Arkansas police arrest man accused of kidnapping children in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arkansas State Police have arrested a man who is reported to have taken his child and the child’s sibling from their mother in Tyler. Servando Vazquez, 38, was driving a 2000 maroon Dodge dually pickup with TX license plate number RLB3483 and was believed to be driving to Tennessee, according to police.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday in the Elkhart area. Courtney Dollgener, 34, was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light pink shirt, black pants and maroon shoes. She has hazel eyes, black hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 5' tall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 3 – Nov. 4

Deputies charged Sergio Rasha Carey, 35, of Troup, with assault impede breath/circulation family member with previous conviction. Carey was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Tyus Anson Dudley, 42, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Athens Steel Building

KLTV was given a look inside the Hughes Springs VFD building which was heavily damaged by the severe weather that came through East Texas Friday evening. Yeakley discusses what precautions they've added to alert drivers that the low bridge is ahead, and who is responsible for trucks who hit it.
ATHENS, TX

