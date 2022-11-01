Read full article on original website
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
Russian commanders ‘fleeing Kherson and leaving behind ill-equipped troops’
Russian commanders in Kherson are likely fleeing and leaving ill-equipped and “demoralised” troops to face Ukrainian assaults, Western officials have said. Officials said that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops were arriving in an apparent attempt to shore up their defensive positions in the key city, many were recently mobilised reservists who were often “woefully equipped and prepared”.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.They added that the Russians were...
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Lessons from Blitz suggest Russia's targeting of Ukrainian cities could backfire
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin has a reputation for ruthlessness. Appointed the Russian military's overall commander on Oct. 8, the day the strategically vital Kerch Bridge was targeted by an explosion that badly damaged Russia's main road and rail connection with Crimea, he has ordered savage drone and missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. Strikes on the capital Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv have left large swaths of those cities without water and electricity.
China's Rare Earth Metals Monopoly Could Be Coming to an End
The transition away from fossil fuel to clean energy will not nullify the global competition over natural resources.
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian.The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group that is now set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally.The letter comes as Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century...
Ukrainians and Iranians Have the Same Enemy. They Should Have the Same Ally.
If, at this very moment, George Washington could choose the most rightful heirs to his legacy, I like to think he would pick the people of Ukraine and Iran. As divided as Americans currently are in their great experiment with democracy, Ukrainians and Iranians are showing nothing but certainty and valor in their struggle for the very same rights that undergird the republic that Washington helped establish.
XQ-58A Valkyrie Flies Longer, Higher, Heavier In Recent Test
USAFKratos continues to expand the flight envelope and capabilities of the stealthy, low-cost XQ-58A, and says customers are starting to line up.
Iran regime knows it's sitting on top of a volcano, says renowned historian
Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University, says the ongoing protests may erupt into something that the Iranian regime cannot control.
Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson: Trailing a tank unit
The Ukrainian counter-offensive continues in Ukraine, particularly around the southern city of Kherson, where Russian forces are putting up fierce resistance. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh and Amar al Hameedawi have been following a Ukrainian armoured unit that uses tanks from the Soviet era alongside the latest generation of drones.
Russian Generals Reportedly Discussing Whether To Use Nuclear Weapons, Despite Decades-Long Nuclear Taboo
The atomic cloud over Nagasaki 1945US National Archives and Records Administration. According to information gained from multiple unidentified senior American officials, conversations between senior Russian military leaders have recently occurred in which the topic was how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon to reverse setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, as well as when this might happen. While these same sources of intelligence suggest that President Vladimir Putin was not actually party to these conversations on how tactical nuclear weapons might be utilized by Russian forces, the fact that they are ongoing in the first place is still a major cause for concern.
US-China report recommends backchannel diplomacy with Chinese military
Correction: A previous version of this article misrepresented background information on the report. The report was commissioned by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, but it does not reflect the commission’s official recommendations to Congress. The commission’s recommendations will be released later in November 2022 in its annual report.
Russian Troops Demand Promised Enlistment Money From Superiors, Video Shows
In a video shared on social media, Russian soldiers are heard demanding that Duma members be sent to Ukraine to fight if they are not going to get their money.
Ukraine will push Russia back to pre-invasion borders by New Year while Putin resorts to bombing power plants to spark fresh European refugee crisis, retired US general predicts
Ukraine will push Russia back to its pre-invasion border by the end of the year and retake Crimea next summer, a retired US general has predicted. Ben Hodges, former commander of US forces in Europe, believes Ukraine is capable of re-taking thousands of square miles of territory in the south and east within the next two months before pushing into Crimea - the crown jewel of Putin's 2014 war.
Vladimir Putin's Financial Promises To Russian Soldiers Set To Bankruptcy Kremlin
Another costly miscalculation by Vladimir Putin has put Russian troops in fear of collapse as high pay wages drain the military's limited resources, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders said Putin has made several critical missteps since his initial rash decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. As a result of the...
Putin calls for modernisation of Russian military weapons
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the weapons used by Russia's military should be modernised. "Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers," Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.
Republicans push back on Okinawa F-15 withdrawal
WASHINGTON — Four key Republicans on Capitol Hill are questioning the Air Force’s decision to replace two permanent F-15C Eagle fighter squadrons in Okinawa with rotational forces. In a new letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the lawmakers expressed concern about the plan and asked for a briefing...
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
