S.C. Governor McMaster makes campaign stop in downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Henry McMaster held a rally in Aiken ahead of the midterm election. He talked about pay raises for teachers and law enforcement and expanding broadband coverage. While his opponent, Democrat Joe Cunningham, is making a new promise of his own. It’s a race to the...
The one race that leaves many Augusta voters scratching their heads
The last day of early voting found a lot of ballot casters ready to have their say, but there was one race that wasn't on the top of their mind or the tip of their tongue.
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
Early voting wraps up in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the last day of early voting in Richmond and Columbia counties. Both counties say they are seeing high turnout. The election directors say the more voters they can get before election day, the easier it will become Tuesday. That means fewer lines and less...
“To me it was a privilege,” 107-years-old woman takes time to vote for midterm elections
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Advanced voting continues for the midterm elections, and voters of all ages are coming out to make their voices heard through the power of their vote. Mrs. Ruth Crawford, who is 107-years-old, voted during the midterm elections on Thursday at the Main Office on Telfair Street. Mrs. Crawford shares that […]
I-TEAM: District 9 candidates | Keeping it positive or keeping it real
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District 9 is a super district. It’s important because the board member serves as a second representative for Districts 1,2, 4, and 5. It is home to 15 elementary schools, two middle schools, six high schools, and three magnet schools. Venus Cain has held this...
Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
Augusta commission weighs $220K request from D.A.’s Office
The District Attorney's Office is making its case for additional funding.
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
Washington Road Chick-fil-A poised to reopen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renovations are complete at a popular local Chick-fil-A that will reopen this week. The business at 3066 Washington Road will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. “Chick-fil-A is synonymous with quality, so it’s important to ensure that our restaurant is a modern, efficient and hospitable...
Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries. The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.
Augusta leaders to offer update on revitalization grant effort
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public can learn more about Augusta’s pursuit of a $40 million Choice Neighborhood Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant from the federal government. City and Augusta Housing Authority officials will give a presentation and update to the community at 5 p.m. Thursday at...
Ribbon cutting held at Chick-fil-A on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Chick-fil-A on Washington Road reopened its doors on Thursday. It’s been closed since April to renovate and expand. Before they started serving breakfast, they had a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
Georgia restaurant apologizes for 'offensive' Halloween decoration after social media controversy
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A Georgia restaurant is apologizing for a controversial Halloween decoration that was criticized on social media. In a statement released Monday, Doc's Porchside restaurant in Augusta, Georgia said it removed the decoration, which was a zombie hanging from a noose with its head covered and hands tied behind its back.
Augusta University festival spreads awareness of lung cancer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is spreading awareness about lung cancer with a ‘White Ribbon Fall Festival.’. Organizers say lung cancer is one of the deadliest forms of the disease. The event featured a panel discussion and patients discussing their battles with the condition. “We try and commemorate...
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
First Step Staffing opens doors to combat homelessness
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Step Staffing announced it has opened a new location in Augusta in early October to combat homelessness. First Step Staffing is a nonprofit staffing firm that was founded in Atlanta in 2007. It provides immediate employment to individuals at-risk of homelessness, as well as transportation to work and connect to other resources and services to retain stable housing.
Historic buildings named to endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 12 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 12. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Burke County players ready to dominate for Coach Eric Parker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Head Coach Eric Parker is out of the hospital and on the way to recovery after collapsing at a game. Now the team is in South Georgia, ready to take on Southeast Bulloch High in their last regular season game. It will be an emotional game for the team, especially on the road without Parker.
