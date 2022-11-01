Michigan man arrested after switching off home’s power in kidnapping attempt

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion, among other crimes, by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is Kurt Gene Franklyn, 52, of Roseville.

On Sunday, Franklyn allegedly entered the home of an unidentified woman. Police say he waited for her to return home and switched off the house’s main power breaker.

When the victim returned home after dropping her children off at school, she went to investigate why her electricity was off.

Franklyn then allegedly attacked her.

Over the next couple hours, she convinced Franklyn to go with her to retrieve property out of his personal vehicle, located south of Ionia.

The female victim, who was driving, told Franklyn that the vehicle needed air in its tires and pulled into a nearby gas station.

She then ran into the gas station, screaming for help.

911 was dialed and Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies were able to immediately respond and take Franklyn into custody.

Investigators searched the crime scene and found evidence of kidnapping and assault, including recovering restraints, firearms, knives, pepper spray and other materials that alluded to Franklin’s alleged plot.

Franklyn was arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic assault.

He is currently held at the Ionia County Jail with no bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.