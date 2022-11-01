ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

Michigan man arrested after switching off home’s power in kidnapping attempt

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaGV8_0iuth3gP00

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion, among other crimes, by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is Kurt Gene Franklyn, 52, of Roseville.

On Sunday, Franklyn allegedly entered the home of an unidentified woman. Police say he waited for her to return home and switched off the house’s main power breaker.

When the victim returned home after dropping her children off at school, she went to investigate why her electricity was off.

Franklyn then allegedly attacked her.

Over the next couple hours, she convinced Franklyn to go with her to retrieve property out of his personal vehicle, located south of Ionia.

The female victim, who was driving, told Franklyn that the vehicle needed air in its tires and pulled into a nearby gas station.

She then ran into the gas station, screaming for help.

911 was dialed and Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies were able to immediately respond and take Franklyn into custody.

Investigators searched the crime scene and found evidence of kidnapping and assault, including recovering restraints, firearms, knives, pepper spray and other materials that alluded to Franklin’s alleged plot.

Franklyn was arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic assault.

He is currently held at the Ionia County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 18

FJB
3d ago

He will fit in nicely in prison. I’m sure he will be someone’s boyfriend very soon.

Reply
6
Related
People

Mich. Husband Allegedly Beats Beloved Hairdresser Wife to Death in Her Sleep with Wrench

Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
blavity.com

Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown

Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy