Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
JaVale McGee coming off Mavericks' bench Friday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. McGee has been starting in his stint with Dallas thus far. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. Head coach Jason Kidd is opting instead for Dwight Powell, who will get the nod down low.
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3...
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against Utah Jazz. Davis will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with back tightness. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 108.5 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Davis'...
Terry Rozier (ankle) out again for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rozier continues to sit as he deals with his sprained right ankle. And after coming into the day with a doubtful tag, the team has once again ruled him out. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Jazz. James' Friday projection includes 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds,...
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Bulls' Coby White (quad) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. As expected, White has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Boston on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. White...
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Adebayo will suit up on Friday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 45.1 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and...
Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. The Warriors have four starters sitting, and as a result, the second-year wing is getting the call in place of Andrew Wiggins.
Trail Blazers rule out Anfernee Simons (foot) on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Simons will sit out after he experienced recent left foot inflammation. Expect Justise Winslow to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Winslow's current projection includes 8.3...
Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) available on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Portland on Friday. Bismack Biyombo will likely return to the bench with Ayton back in action. The Suns are 12.5-point favorites over...
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable to return for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is considered questionable to return Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Duarte suffered a sprained ankle just a couple minutes into the first quarter. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return for the rest of the night. Benedict Mathurin should see a big boost in playing time.
Khem Birch (knee) questionable for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, his status has been downgraded to questionable. In 4 games this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and...
Herbert Jones (knee) available and starting in Friday's lineup, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. After missing four games with a knee hyperextension, Jones will start on Friday night. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 8.9 points,...
