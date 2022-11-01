Read full article on original website
Darkstar86
3d ago
Are they still talking about January 6th? No one except for the media and hate hustling politicians wants to talk about January 6th. Let's move on to the current disaster of an administration and it's willing destruction of the United States for globalist socialist goals. There's plenty of material there. They are the biggest threat the United States has faced since world War II.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
mycitizensnews.com
‘We’re patriots. People love it’: Ralliers dedicate weekends to being heard in Prospect
PROSPECT — For the 84th time in two years, they gathered again last Sunday, a blue-jean clad group of about 24 people waving their political concerns to the drivers passing by the corner of routes 68 and 69. Their issues shout from their signs, a walk-through of the past...
Yale Daily News
Guilford Democrat Sean Scanlon runs for Connecticut state comptroller
In his bid for the state comptroller seat, State Rep. Sean Scanlon hopes to pull from his experience in the Connecticut House of Representatives and at the Tweed New Haven Airport to equitably manage state finances. In the upcoming election on November 8, Connecticut residents will vote for six state...
theorangetimes.com
Election 2022 Candidate Response: Charles Ferraro
The Milford-Orange Times is continuing its election-year tradition of asking the candidates to respond to questions about what they would do for the residents of Milford and Orange if voters elect them. This special section features the responses from the candidates. Election Day is Nov. 8. Charles Ferraro is the...
ctexaminer.com
Ad Leads Readers Astray, The Day Claims Error, Boris Claims Attempt to Influence Election
NEW LONDON — On Sunday the New London Day posted a banner ad for Republican candidate Robert Boris that linked to a website containing “offensive and derogatory material,” according to Boris, instead of the campaign website that Boris had provided. Ian Bond, campaign manager for Boris —...
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops
A Hartford city employee was fired after posting a video of undercover police to social media. An arbitration board upheld his termination. The post Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
Journal Inquirer
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County
A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County. An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
themainewire.com
Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag
Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
Comments / 2