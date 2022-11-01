ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darkstar86
3d ago

Are they still talking about January 6th? No one except for the media and hate hustling politicians wants to talk about January 6th. Let's move on to the current disaster of an administration and it's willing destruction of the United States for globalist socialist goals. There's plenty of material there. They are the biggest threat the United States has faced since world War II.

theorangetimes.com

Election 2022 Candidate Response: Charles Ferraro

The Milford-Orange Times is continuing its election-year tradition of asking the candidates to respond to questions about what they would do for the residents of Milford and Orange if voters elect them. This special section features the responses from the candidates. Election Day is Nov. 8. Charles Ferraro is the...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs

2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
themainewire.com

Trinity College Orders Tear Down of “Blue Lives Matter” American Flag

Trinity College in Hartford, CT, ordered the removal of a student’s American flag and attempted to confiscate the flag, according to a viral video depicting the incident. In the video, an unknown woman who appears to work for the college removes a student’s flag, citing a request from an unspecified dean’s office. The American flag is stylized with blue, green, and red stripes, a nod to members of law enforcement, service members, and firefighters.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

